Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones return to the Pelicans' lineup against Phoenix, Ryan Dunn out for Suns

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram and Herb Jones are returning to the New Orleans Pelicans' lineup for Thursday night's game against the Phoenix Suns.

Jones, who has been New Orleans' top defender for the past few seasons, has missed 18 games with a right shoulder strain.

“He’s our defensive captain,” Pelicans' coach Willie Green said. “Herb’s one of those guys — he just puts out fires when he’s on the floor.”

Ingram has missed five games with a right calf injury.

Their returns mean the Pelicans can play five of their six most prominent players — including guards Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum, along with forward Trey Murphy III — for the first time since Oct. 29.

Star power forward Zion Williamson remained out indefinitely with his left hamstring strain.

Still, Green sounded encouraged by the number of front-line players available to him as New Orleans (4-18) looks to emerge from the bottom of the Western Conference standings.

“It allows us to be the team that we believe that we can be,” Green said.

Since opening the season with two straight victories, the Pelicans have lost 18 of 20, including nine straight.

On Thursday night, New Orleans hosted a Suns team playing without star forward Kevin Durant (left ankle sprain) and center Jusuf Nurkic (right thigh bruise), who were expected to be sidelined about a week. Coach Mike Budenholzer also ruled out rookie Ryan Dunn, who came in listed as questionable because of a sore left ankle.

