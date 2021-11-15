Brandon Hall Group Seeks to Understand 2022 Human Capital Management Priorities

Brandon Hall Group hopes to learn about organizations’ concerns in Learning and Development, Talent Management, Leadership Development, Talent Acquisition, HR/Workforce Management, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and the Future of Work/Digital Transformation.

Boca Raton, FL, Nov. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandon Hall Group, the leading independent HCM research and analyst firm, is launching a survey to understand the human capital management priorities of organizations in the coming year and how the continued disruption of COVID-19 and evolution of the hybrid workplace will impact goals and objectives.

“By getting a better grasp on your HCM priorities, we will be able to tailor our research to meet the needs of organizations grappling with everything from age-old business challenges to innovations inspired by new realities,” Brandon Hall Group CEO Mike Cooke said.

Brandon Hall Group will ask respondents to identify their plans and priorities for all areas of human capital management in 2022. The firm will create reports and tools that will identify trends and tools that will help organizations adapt and thrive in an environment of rapid change.

Topics covered in this research include: how organizations are prioritizing HCM in the context of business development; how organizations are leveraging HCM technology to help solve business challenges; and how organizations look at people strategies in the context of their business goals. “We also are looking to identify trends regarding evolution of the hybrid workplace and HCM technology trends,” Cooke said.

Brandon Hall Group’s research is focusing on how organizations are prioritizing HCM objectives and initiatives through strategy and use of technology. Technology providers will get a clear picture of how employers are prioritizing HCM initiatives and technology purchases and implementation. This enables technology providers to tailor their messaging to needs that will attract buyers’ attention.

The data from this research will fuel the development of research reports and tools such as self-assessment tools, models and frameworks to help organizations improve how they develop employees and prepare them — and the organization — for future success.

To participate in this study, go to https://www.research.net/r/2YWP6RG. Participants will receive summary results of the survey five to seven weeks after the survey launch and will get immediate download access to Brandon Hall Group’s Strategy Brief, How to Design (or Redesign) Your Talent Management Strategy.

