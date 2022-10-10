Brandon Gray, candidate for NC House District 62

Name: Brandon Gray

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 27

Campaign website: BrandonGrayNC.com

Occupation: Small business owner and Vice Chair of Guilford County Democratic Party.

Education: Associate’s degree, GTCC

Have you run for elected office before? NC House District 62, 2020; Vice Chair of Guilford County Democratic Party, 2021

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: I’ve been volunteering on Democratic campaigns since 2016, ran for office in 2020, became Vice Chair of the Guilford County Democratic Party, and NCDP SEC member.

What are the three issues that you see as most important to your district and what will you do to address them?

1. Protecting reproductive rights

2. Making sure our schools are properly funded and safe both mentally and physically.

3. The economy. We are recovering from the pandemic and our small businesses need the support to be able to thrive. As well as creating new jobs in our district that pay a living wage. Economic development is very important to this growing district.

At a time when costs are rising, state government has a surplus. How should it be used?

I advocated for the gas tax to be suspended earlier this year to help ease some pain at the pump. We should also be expanding Medicaid and properly funding our schools.

Will you vote for Medicaid expansion in North Carolina?

Yes.

What has the legislature gotten right, and what has it gotten wrong, about public education in North Carolina?

The General Assembly hasn’t gotten much done about education. The Leandro case is proof of that. Each year I would watch my favorite educators leave to go teach in states where they are paid enough to support their family. Educators need a seat at the table when it comes to the funding for our schools.

Should North Carolina change its abortion laws? How?

There should be fewer restrictions on abortion after 20 weeks.

Please add anything else voters should know about your position on the legality or availability of abortion in North Carolina.

Republicans are trying to ban abortion, they just changed it to 20 weeks, meaning if a mother’s life is at risk and she has to make the extremely personal and difficult decision, she no longer can. She should have the right to make that choice, not have it taken away.

Should medical marijuana be legalized in North Carolina?

Yes.

What, if anything, should the legislature do to shape curriculum dealing with topics of race, sexuality and gender?

Nothing, this should be left to the educators, parents, and school board. Students of all backgrounds should feel included in these conversations.

Do you accept the results of the 2020 presidential election?

Yes.