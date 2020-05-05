Brandon Cox New Top Hire for EW Nutrition USA

ADEL, Iowa , May 5, 2020 /CNW/ -- EW Nutrition is continuing to expand its US base with a recent top hire. Brandon Cox , an experienced account management professional with a strong focus on the swine nutrition industry, is set to join the German-based international company in early May.

As an Executive Account Manager, Brandon Cox will focus on customer-centric strategy and sales management for the pig production industry. He brings to the job over a decade's experience in companies such as Alltech and DuPont, as well as the National Pork Board.

"I was impressed with EW Nutrition's commitment to customer-focused solutions and services. I am now happy and honored to join such a strong team," Cox said. "And we are more than happy," says Scott Moore , CEO of EW Nutrition USA , "to add Brandon's extraordinary dedication and experience to our mission. We cannot emphasize enough how important people are to our organization. We are now adding more expertise and closer connections to customers and partners."

Brandon Cox , MS, MBA, is the latest addition to an expanding team that saw several other top players recently joining to best serve customers across the North American continent. Mark Richards , COO, noted his delight at this show of commitment to the best interests of EW Nutrition's local customers. "We have the customer-focused solutions – now we believe we have the customer-focused people to support our customers to peak production through optimal animal health and welfare."

About EW Nutrition

EW Nutrition is a German-based international animal nutrition company that offers integrators, feed companies, and veterinarians, comprehensive solutions for animal gut health, toxin risk management, growth performance, antibiotic reduction and more.

