Brandon Boston Jr. becomes fourth Clippers player placed in COVID protocols

Clippers guard Brandon Boston Jr. controls the ball during a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. (Ashley Landis / Associated Press)

A fourth Clipper has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols just as the team begins a three-game road trip.

Rookie wing Brandon Boston Jr. on Wednesday joined point guard Reggie Jackson, two-way guard Jay Scrubb and center Moses Wright, a recent 10-day contract signing, in the protocols. The Clippers face Boston on Wednesday before traveling to Toronto for a Dec. 31 game and Brooklyn on Jan. 1.

The league and players association on Monday agreed to new rules that allow vaccinated players and coaches who test positive for COVID-19 to be cleared from quarantine after six days, but only if they are no longer deemed infectious.

Boston had averaged 10.8 points off the bench over his last four games for a second unit that has needed players who can create their own shots. The reserves are already without center Isaiah Hartenstein, a valuable ballhandler and passer, because of a sprained ankle. Forward Nicolas Batum also will not play against Boston because of a sprained ankle.

The Clippers could have an immediate fill-in ready for its wing minutes off the bench for Wednesday’s game against the Celtics, as the contract for James Ennis III became official hours before tipoff. There is a hope from the team that he will be available for the game, should he clear all required testing. The 6-foot-6 Ennis, raised in Ventura, is a 36% career three-point shooter.

