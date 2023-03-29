Brandon Blackwood Steps Into Footwear

Cult handbag label Brandon Blackwood is stepping into footwear, marking the brand's first foray into the category.

Worn by the likes of Saweetie, the It girl magnet offers a strong collection of statement-making pumps, heels and boots. The surrealist silhouettes reimagine your standard shoes into sculptural works of art. Handcrafted in Portugal and Italy, special standouts include the Joint and Taxi Heel, paying homage to the brand's home city of New York as a yellow taxi and encased spliff replace the stilettos.

Elsewhere, the Sali Pump Strap Platforms deliver maximum drama and flair with the assistance of an exaggerated curved heel. The avant-garde shape returns in the form of a mule, arriving in a rainbow of shades, from denim to "Hot Pink," "Sky Blue," and "Forest Green." The Ani Boot bears a similar eye-catching design, opting for a more severe, slanted shape. Meanwhile, confidence is tangible as the Blair Thigh High packs a punch with its statuesque and slightly slouchy shape.

Take a look at the campaign for Brandon Blackwood's debut footwear collection in the gallery above. All shoes are priced under $600 USD and available on the brand's online store.