Brandon Blackwood Releases New Collection of Ombré Salvator Lizard Handbags

Worn by celebrities like Saweetie, New York-based designer Brandon Blackwood has released a new collection of bold ombré salvator lizard leather bags. Each opulently dressed handbag features a unique pattern as the accessories are comprised of authentic ombré salvator lizard. Made with the highest quality, Blackwood’s latest creations are crafted with sturdy gold hardware and microfiber suede interior lining that is soft to the touch.

The brand's signature Kendrick Trunk takes center stage in the new line as more playful shapes appear in the form of the angular Arlen Bag, which features a statement-making, exaggerated zipper. The Bamboo B Tote marries Blackwood’s trademark lavish aesthetic with more organic materials, boasting gold bamboo outlining the bag’s form. The new assortment of bags also includes the mini Kendrick Trunk, the Kuei Bag and Medium Cara Bag.

Take a look at the new collection in the lookbook above. Starting at $800 USD, the collection is available on Brandon Blackwood’s website.