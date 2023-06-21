Bo Bichette sidelined by thumb discomfort for Blue Jays' series finale against Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Blue Jays shortstop Bo Bichette was a late scratch for Toronto's series finale against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday because of left thumb discomfort.

Second baseman Cavan Biggio took Bichette’s spot in the lineup batting sixth. Biggio had an RBI double during a five-run second inning against Miami starter Sandy Alcantara that put the Blue Jays ahead 5-0.

The 25-year-old Bichette leads the American League in hits with 101 and played in Toronto’s first 75 games this season. He was replaced at shortstop by Santiago Espinal, who batted seventh.

Designated hitter Brandon Belt was reinstated from the 10-day injured list before the game after missing time with left hamstring inflammation and batted third.

Spencer Horwitz was optioned to the Blue Jays' Triple-A affiliate in Buffalo, New York, in a corresponding move. Horwitz had two hits, scored a run and had an RBI in eight at-bats in his three games with Toronto this season.

