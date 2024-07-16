Brandon Aiyuk's 5 most likely landing spots after his trade request

Where will Brandon Aiyuk land for the 2024 season? (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

One of the unresolved issues of the NFL offseason took another turn Tuesday when receiver Brandon Aiyuk, unhappy with the lack of a contract extension, formally requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers.

It's unusual for a player as good as Aiyuk to be available, if he will actually be available. Aiyuk had 75 catches for 1,342 yards last season on a loaded 49ers offense. Justin Jefferson just signed a contract worth a record $35 million per season and while Aiyuk is unlikely to match that, his extension is going to be massive.

If Aiyuk moves, it's a rare season-shifting move in mid-to-late July. Here are the most likely landing spots for Aiyuk:

San Francisco 49ers

There's a reason Aiyuk wasn't traded over the offseason. The 49ers are one of the favorites to win the Super Bowl after losing it in overtime last season. Aiyuk is one of their best players. As much as Aiyuk wants a new contract and has earned one, he also doesn't have that much leverage. It seems like the most likely outcome is the 49ers play hardball with Aiyuk, who is set to make a little more than $14.1 million on the fifth-year option of his rookie contract, and practically force him to play for them this season. Aiyuk wouldn't be happy but his motivation would be to have a big season and hit free agency (or get the franchise tag, which would presumably lead to another round of contention).

The 49ers are a better team with Aiyuk. The draft picks they'd presumably get in a trade wouldn't help this season as they chase a Super Bowl. Just because Aiyuk requested a trade doesn't mean it'll happen. Presumably, San Francisco will do everything it can to make it work with Aiyuk for one more season, and hope that his unhappiness isn't a distraction in what could be a special season.

The ties between Aiyuk and the Commanders have been lingering all offseason. He is friends with Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels from their days together at Arizona State. According to OverTheCap.com, the Commanders have the second-most effective cap space in the NFL at a little more than $37 million. A potential issue is that the Commanders' picks could be very valuable next season — they did draft second overall in April — and a rebuilding team might pause at giving up a lot of picks and a massive contract for Aiyuk. But if the 49ers do move Aiyuk, the Commanders seem to be the most natural fit. It has to be enticing to think about Daniels and Aiyuk growing together.

The Steelers have a pretty significant need at receiver after trading Diontae Johnson. It's basically George Pickens and not much else. The team's quarterback situation is unsettled in the long term, but it's a lot more attractive for any quarterback going forward if Aiyuk is on the roster. The Steelers have traded high picks for proven players before. Aiyuk himself guessed that the Steelers might be a landing spot if he does get traded. Pittsburgh is also among the league leaders in cap space in 2025 and 2026, so a big long-term extension would not be too hard for the Steelers to handle.

The Patriots chased Calvin Ridley, but Ridley decided to sign with the Tennessee Titans. The Patriots never did land that big prize at receiver in free agency. They are the team with the most effective cap space in the NFL, at $43.8 million according to OverTheCap.com. New England's problem is similar to the Commanders in that their draft picks in 2025 will presumably be early ones and they have too many roster holes to spend much draft capital. However, they do need to get some talent around rookie quarterback Drake Maye and it's hard to find a true No. 1 receiver. Aiyuk is just 26 years old and would be a good asset for a New England offense that desperately needs playmakers.

Let's get crazy. The Lions are clearly chasing a Super Bowl in the next season or two. Why not add a receiver that would go very well with Amon-Ra St. Brown? The problem is obvious, and that's the cap. While the Lions are in good cap shape now ($34.6 million of space), this offseason they signed massive deals with St. Brown, quarterback Jared Goff and offensive tackle Penei Sewell. It's hard to figure out how they could also fit Aiyuk under the cap over the long term. But this is probably the most fun fit of any other team. Detroit has some questions at receiver beyond St. Brown, and Aiyuk would be an emphatic answer. He'd probably make the Lions a Super Bowl favorite. This seems very unlikely to happen, but one can dream.