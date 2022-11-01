Brandin Cooks posts cryptic tweet after not being traded; Lovie Smith says WR is wanted on Texans

The NFL trade deadline came and went Tuesday and Brandin Cooks remained on the Houston Texans.

The wide receiver was reportedly drawing interest from the Green Bay Packers and other teams, but no one was able to finalize a trade.

There were reports that Cooks' salary — $18 million, fully guaranteed next season — was a major obstacle at getting a deal done.

NFL TRADE DEADLINE WINNERS, LOSERS: Bills, Packers miss out on upgrades as Dolphins load up

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now to get football news delivered to your inbox

He shared a cryptic message on Twitter right around the 4 p.m. ET deadline.

"Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted," he wrote. "Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career."

The former first-round draft pick signed the post with a bow and arrow emoji in reference to his nickname, "The Archer."

Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted. Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career 🏹 — Brandin Cooks (@brandincooks) November 1, 2022

Cooks was not at practice on Tuesday and head coach Lovie Smith told the media he was "excused for personal reasons."

Smith bristled at several questions about the trade rumors and stood his ground that he would not provide answers about private conversations or hypotheticals.

"When I say a guy's excused for a personal reason, and I never talk about something personal we're talking about behind closed doors like all players," he said. "Have a conversation with most of the guys each day, Brandin's no different."

Brandin Cooks makes a catch against the Titans.

He continued that he didn't have information about potential trade offers for Cooks. The press conference was held before the trade deadline expired.

"If we did, we're not going to talk about that in here. I think most of y'all know that," he said. "You know that I can't and wouldn't answer that question. ... When there's something, some information that we think that you need to get, we'll get it to you."

Story continues

Cooks, who has previously played for the New Orleans Saints, New England Patriots and Los Angeles Rams, has started all seven games so far this season as the Texans have gone 1-5-1. He's had 32 catches for 354 yards and a touchdown as the offense tries to help quarterback Davis Mills step into his role as a leader.

Amid the tense questioning, Smith said he was confident in Cooks' place on the roster.

"Brandin has a big role for us, he's one of the best players on our team," he said. "Kinda as simple as that. It's the reason why he's on the team. We like him here."

The Texans face the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Brandin Cooks posts cryptic tweet after not being traded by Texans