Brandi Glanville hospitalized after she 'collapsed at home' on Sunday: 'My son had to call 911 for help'

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Brandi Glanville was rushed to the hospital on Sunday after collapsing at home.

Glanville, 50, shared the news herself, revealing that she was in the emergency room with a social media post.

"I collapsed at home this [A.M.] and my son had to call 911 for help! You guys have no idea the amount of stress I'm dealing with," Glanville wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). The reality star shares two sons with her ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian.

Brandi Glanville attends Peacock's "The Traitors" New York Press Junket at NBCUniversal Headquarters on December 14, 2022 in New York City

Joy Malone/Getty Images Brandi Glanville

In a separate post, Glanville suggested that her health was being impacted by stress over the upcoming premiere of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 4. She also poked fun at her doctor — Dr. Cohen — for sharing a last name with Andy Cohen, the Bravo talk show host and executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise.

"No escaping [Bravo]⁩ even in the ER !! Look at my Dr. & nurses name," she wrote alongside a photo of her emergency room chart. "Being held hostage by the threat of a bad edit is partly the problem."

No escaping ⁦@BravoTV⁩ even in the ER !! Look at my Dr. & nurses name 🙁 being held hostage by the threat of a bad edit is partly the problem pic.twitter.com/4ZGq6Tfj00 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) October 1, 2023

In a Monday follow-up post, Glanville confirmed that she was still recovering in the hospital.

"Everyone at my hospital is super sweet, super hard-working and they're getting ready to go on strike!" she wrote. "They REALLY deserve more!!! I do REALLY want to leave though."

Everyone at my hospital is super sweet, super hard-working and they're getting ready to go on strike! They REALLY deserve more!!! I do REALLY want to leave though 🙏 — Brandi Glanville (@BrandiGlanville) October 2, 2023

A representative for Glanville did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Story continues

In January, reports emerged that Glanville and co-star Caroline Manzo left Ultimate Girls Trip early while filming season 4 in Marrakech, Morocco, due to non-consensual kissing. According to a PEOPLE report, insiders alleged their departures were spurred by Glanville kissing Manzo multiple times during a party without her consent. "It was unwanted," one source said. "And Caroline's distress over the matter did not seem to stop Brandi."

The situation "escalated," leading to Glanville being removed from the production. Manzo later decided that she didn't want to film anymore and made the decision to exit on her own.

A review was launched into the incident, with Peacock and Shed Media later releasing a joint statement.

"The safety and security of cast and crew while shooting is extremely important and we take all reports seriously," representatives told EW. "In this situation, production immediately launched a comprehensive review and is taking appropriate action."

Glanville has since addressed the accusations and last month told Page Six, "I feel like the narrative that's out there is very unfair… If anything like that actually transpired, I would've thought that production would've stepped in."

The fourth season of the series, which brings women from across the Real Housewives franchise together, will debut on Peacock in December. Along with Glanville and Manzo, the cast includes Vicki Gunvalson, Eva Marcille, Phaedra Parks, Camille Meyer, Alex McCord, and Gretchen Rossi.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: