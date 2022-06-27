Brandi Carlile Vows Roe v. Wade Rollback ‘Will Be Undone’ During a Supreme Greek Show: Concert Review

Chris Willman
·11 min read

Did ye get healed?

This is a rhetorical question Van Morrison posed many years ago that may pop up in the back of your mind at someone else’s show, on one of those rare nights when there’s enough strife or upset in the world that the crowd can be collectively understood to be experiencing a wound. That was the case with Brandi Carlile playing two sold-out shows at L.A.’s Greek Theatre over the weekend right in the wake of the Supreme Court issuing a decision that the vast majority of her progressive-leaning audience would find deeply grievous, or ominous, with one justice vowing that another right should be on the chopping block — the same-sex marriage that Carlile has sung and talked about on stage virtually every night for years.

More from Variety

The first of Carlile’s two performances at the amphitheater was balmy, with L.A. currently being hit by a classic seaside “monsoonal moisture event.” But her show was also balm-y, for a full house that likely alternately felt healed, helpfully distracted, riled, roused, connected and almost feeling OK about the human condition. Carlile gave voice between songs to the anger and sorrow many were feeling, but boy (or girl), is she the one to see if you need some ointment rubbed in. But that’s not unusual for a Carlile show. Even on a night where you didn’t walk in with Roe on your mind, you’d be likely to leave feeling rehabilitated.

Her L.A. dates marked the fifth and sixth gigs of a long tour that began with an epic hometown blowout at Seattle’s Gorge on June 11, with U.S. amphitheater and arena dates booked into late October. This is the first time Carlile has done a real tour since she became That Woman on the Grammys — the one even your homophobic uncle back home in Topeka who hasn’t bought a record in 25 years thinks sings real good. So in a way, everything seems a little different, this post-pandemic, post-Ehrlich time around the block. And yet everything is kind of the same, too, for longer-term fans. She was already playing the Greek or Greek-sized venues for a long time before becoming a household name (if usually for one night instead of two). And even now that she could do arenas if she wanted (and will, when she plays MSG in four months), she’s still just by nature a Shed Queen, if we can coin a phrase.

In other words, while she may have glitzed herself up in a lot in the last couple of years — celebrity tailor “Richfresh made me a suit for tonight,” she gloated, adding, “I am a happy gay” — it still feels most natural to watch her with a couple of trees in the corner of your eye.

Brandi Carlile performs onstage during Brandi Carlile: “Beyond These Silent Days” tour at The Greek Theatre on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. - Credit: David Avalos for Variety
Brandi Carlile performs onstage during Brandi Carlile: “Beyond These Silent Days” tour at The Greek Theatre on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. - Credit: David Avalos for Variety

David Avalos for Variety

Even if this wasn’t her first Greek rodeo, Carlile made it sound like it was, saying “this is the kind of shit you dream of” and declaring it her favorite L.A. show to date over a 20-year history of visits here. She made a point of recalling her very first local gig, circa 2002 at Hollywood’s Hotel Cafe, “before it was big, when it was tiny, before they knocked the wall down” to make it merely intimate instead of, like, a narrow closet. “I’m sitting there at soundcheck and I look at the back of the soundboard and there’s a sign that says ‘Please don’t fucking play ‘Hallelujah.'” The upshot of the story: it dawned on her it’d already become a horrible cliche, but “goddam it, I’m playing it!”

Open-heartedness over coolness has always been the Carlile way, but she’s managed to be pretty cool in the subsequent years anyway, no matter what covers filter into her repertoire. Cohen isn’t popping up on this tour so far, but inevitably his countryperson Joni Mitchell, now a BFF, is, although instead of “A Case of You” you’re likelier to hear her epic, dirge-to-hard-rock jam version of “Woodstock,” which she performed Saturday but not Friday. Both nights, she performed back-to-back mid-set versions of two of the most reliably crowd-pleasing cover songs of all time, Elton’s “Rocket Man” and Radiohead’s “Creep,” the latter gleefully invoking an outsider status she grew up with but can revive just for fun now.

Carlile pleaded with the crowd to do karaoke to her as she introduced what has officially supplanted 2007’s “The Story” as her biggest song, 2018’s “The Joke.” “There are nights when I need to hear this one more than sing it, and this is one of those nights,” she said, alluding to the mood set by the week’s topical Supreme Court events. It would be nice to report the audience took her up on this, but even a worshipful and possibly loosened-by-drink crowd knows “The Joke” is one woman’s octave-spanning vocal showcase, not a group-sing. There, as on other songs like “Right on Time” that also naturally rise to dog-whistle belt-iness, she’s kinda Roy Orbison with a global social conscience.

There would be actual sing-alongs, later (the chorus of “Hold Out Your Hand” made for a great one in Friday’s encore). But certain songs, the audience knows not to try at home.

Although she did not belabor what was fresh in the nation’s news, she went beyond just being allusive about it. In introducing “The Mother,” Carlile said she could not sing a number “about my conscious decision to become a mother” without talking about choice on the bubble.

“Normally I would ask you to let it go for tonight, but I don’t want you to let it go,” Carlile said early in Friday’s show, in anticipation of “The Mother,” which she framed more emphatically than usual as being about her choice to raise a child. “Be heartbroken. Be angry… There’s a lot of us here. This many people can move the needle on something like this.” Later, she said, “I don’t know about y’all but it’s doing my heart a lot of good just to be here you, and just to sing for you, and to laugh. We can cry, too. And I’m gonna do a whole hell of a lot of screaming. But I’m gonna save a bit of screaming, too. Because I believe that this can be undone, and will be undone.”

It’s hard to think of any other current rock star who so successfully puts heart at, well, the heart of her proceedings, without ever submitting to anything like bathos. And by the way, “rock star” is the correct terminology here; a country star, maybe in another lifetime, and it’s a hell of a great, naturally felt side hustle for her. But the fact that this is a rock show, even as much as a singer/songwriter showcase, was felt from the beginning at Friday’s show. The opening minutes of the performance, with Carlile not yet on stage, were devoted to a hard-rock jam featuring band co-stars Tim and Phil Hanseroth, starting the show with a healthy dose of — dare we say this? — traditional heteronormative rock energy. That continued on as Carlile entered for the real opener, a rousing “Broken Horses” from her 2021 album “In These Silent Days,” as good and powerful a rock rager as anyone has produced in the last 10 years. That energy would be ramped up again for the same album’s “Sinners, Saints and Thieves.”

But one of Carlile’s secret weapons is that even some of the putative ballads have headbanging moments inserted for dynamics — never more notably than the signature song “The Story” itself, a moment in the show when amateur photographers may try to catch a snapshot of the hair that the singer has recently been glamming up and slicking back going a little astray.

The show’s peak moment at the opposite end of that scale, though, continues to be a longtime highlight that has everyone but Carlile and the Hanseroths leaving the stage (even the excellent four-piece string section that augmented so many numbers). “The Eye,” which is just about the climax of a Carlile concert no matter how early in the show she places it, was introduced with an aside about its California appropriateness. “We’re so influenced by the Laurel Canyon sound, Crosby, Stills and Nash, three-part harmony, ‘California Dreamin’,’ the Mamas and the Papas, Peter, Paul and Mary, Joni Mitchell, and we’re gonna play something that we hope represents our best effort to replicate that.” Any time “The Eye” starts up, you may have that familiar, suspicious instinct for a second: Damn it, they put on such an organic face — what’s with the backing tracks? And then you settle in to the sublimity that three voices can achieve on their own. The showpiece feels like sitting around the campfire with a full choir, as one does.

Brandi Carlile performs onstage during Brandi Carlile: “Beyond These Silent Days” tour at The Greek Theatre on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. - Credit: David Avalos for Variety
Brandi Carlile performs onstage during Brandi Carlile: “Beyond These Silent Days” tour at The Greek Theatre on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. - Credit: David Avalos for Variety

David Avalos for Variety

On the lighter side, she brought out her opening act, Lucius — the duo whose luscious new album, “Second Nature,” she recently co-produced — for “You and Me on the Rock.” It’s a song Carlile has described as consciously Joni-esque, albeit Joni in an it’s-OK-to-have-a-hit, “Help Me” mode. Happy a song as it is, you wouldn’t exactly call it gospel, although Carlile described its biblical origins for the non-post-evangelicals in the crowd. “When I was about 5 or 6, living outside of Seattle… I went to a thing called Vacation Bible School. Which was not a vacation,” she laughed. “But to be fair, I loved it.” There, she learned a song with the New Testament admonition to build houses on a firm foundation. “When the lockdown happened and I was out in the garden with my wife, I realized that I had become a big, happy gay. I was hearing myself say it. It occurred to me that it may not have been what Vacation Bible School had intended, but I had done it: I had built my house on a rock.”

In a week when America has never seemed more like a nation built on shifting sands, Carlile provided just the notes of domestic hope — in every sense of the word domestic — that a crowd of 6,000 needed to get un-rattled for a night.

For a closer, Carlile and the twins sang the recent song “Stay Gentle” in an arrangement that made the implicit, old-school Tin Pan Alley-ness of the tune explicit. And just when you might’ve been thinking about how she’s really embraced the 1930s style embedded in the tune, there she was, finally alone at center stage, singing “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.” A Pride anthem, in context, to be sure… but maybe on this weekend more than any of the ones that preceded it in June, a great, hopeful, American lullaby.

Brandi Carlile performs onstage during Brandi Carlile: “Beyond These Silent Days” tour at The Greek Theatre on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. - Credit: David Avalos for Variety
Brandi Carlile performs onstage during Brandi Carlile: “Beyond These Silent Days” tour at The Greek Theatre on June 24, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. - Credit: David Avalos for Variety

David Avalos for Variety

Also on the L.A. shows’ agenda: a surprise appearance by Marcus Mumford — not so much of a surprise by the time he repeated his appearance on night 2. Taking a break from the Sons for an upcoming solo album, Mumford was on hand to premiere an affecting post-breakup song he and Carlile wrote and sang together to close his record. (Read more about that in Variety‘s earlier report here.)

Carlile has been rotating opening acts, being a spread-the-love-around type. While Celisse started off Saturday night’s second night at the Greek, Lucius opened Friday’s with a generous 50 minutes of their trademark faux-twin harmonizing, a vocal sound so spectacular that it’s really unreasonable for anyone other than Carlile to follow it. The set included a good amount of numbers from the new, Carlile/Dave Cobb-produced “Second Nature,” which, as the two women said, was born out of wanting to make a dance record as a sort of pandemic counter-programming. The disco vibes were strong in some of the numbers, as were some determined ’80s MTV dance-pop elements — the identical key-tars the pair occasionally brought out were a strong visual clue.

But for all the determined diva-disco-throwback fun in Lucius’ set — and some mid-tempo guitar-rock numbers, too — nothing impressed quite like their starkest ballad, the divorce-themed heartbreaker “Man I’ll Never Find,” which proved that Carlile is not the only one who knows exactly how or when to slay with a great, un-telescoped key change. Another highlight: Carlile, in more woodsy gear before her headlining set, joined the duo during their set for a performance of their “Dusty Trail” that shows she joins in three-part harmony with twins of choice as twins by birth.

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Teen swimming sensation Summer McIntosh leads Canadian medal haul with world title, relay bronze

    At just 15 years old, Canadian Summer McIntosh asserted herself as a swimming force on Wednesday at the aquatics world championships. In the first event of the day, the Toronto native won her first career world championship gold medal in the 200-metre butterfly. Later, in the last race on the schedule, she powered Canada to bronze in the women's 4x200m freestyle relay with an opening leg that would have been fast enough to win individual gold. McIntosh wasn't the only Canadian teen to make waves

  • John Gay wins second Canadian steeplechase title in final tuneup for world champs

    LANGLEY, B.C. — At this time last year, John Gay was chasing down the Olympic 3,000-metre steeplechase standard in a torrential downpour in Montreal with nobody to push him, and no fans to cheer him on. In the most memorable race of the trials, he won by a whopping 200 metres and punched his ticket to Tokyo. The 25-year-old from Kelowna, B.C., had some company this time. He finally put some distance on Ryan Smeeton over Friday's final lap, winning in eight minutes 20.77 seconds to cheers from th

  • Yee, Beaugrand top elites in Montreal triathlon

    MONTREAL — Alex Yee of Britain and Cassandre Beaugrand of France were the cream of the elite field taking part in Saturday's World Triathlon Sprint and Relay Championships in the heart of old Montreal. Yee won the men's race in 21 minutes, 55 seconds, which was three seconds ahead of Hayden Wilde of New Zealand. Leo Bergere of France was third in 21:59. Beaugrand took the women's race in 59 minutes and three seconds, nine seconds better than runner-up Georgia Taylor-Brown of Britain and 12 secon

  • Bulldogs and Cataractes to face off with berth in Memorial Cup final on the line

    SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Special teams figure to play a prominent role when the Hamilton Bulldogs and Shawinigan Cataractes face off Monday night in the Memorial Cup semifinal. The Cataractes scored three power-play goals in a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs in the preliminary round last Thursday, including the winner by Olivier Nadeau with 12:54 remaining in regulation. Shawinigan had seven opportunities with the man advantage in all while Hamilton was 1 for 4. “We have to be more disciplined," said Bulldo

  • Rattlers use 2nd-half dominance to hand Alliance 6th consecutive loss

    Devonte Bandoo scored a game-high 28 points as the Saskatchewan Rattlers handed the Montreal Alliance their sixth loss in a row with a 98-86 win on Sunday in Saskatoon. For Montreal (3-8), who entered this one after a blowout loss to the Fraser Valley Bandits, a quick start led to an even faster collapse that the team never recovered from. A 10-2 run allowed the Alliance to take a 17-9 lead in the opening frame, six of which came from Nathan Cayo. However, Montreal ended up going scoreless for t

  • Maciej Rybus dropped from Poland World Cup team after signing with Russian club

    The Polish player has decided to stay in Russia despite the invasion, and Poland, a stark ally of Ukraine, has told him he will not be allowed to play in the 2022 World Cup.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup final on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup final games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Colorado Avalanche visit the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup final series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links

  • Aaron Brown completes sprint double with 200-metre title at track and field nationals

    For all the national championship titles Aaron Brown has won throughout his lengthy sprinting career, these ones in the Township of Langley, B.C., this week felt a little different. On Sunday afternoon in sweltering heat, Brown sprinted past the rest of the field to win the men's 200-metre title in a time of 20.03 seconds. Jerome Blake finished second in a time of 20.32. In the women's 200m final, Natassha McDonald ran a personal best time of 22.67 to win the national title. While it was below t

  • Nichushkin dominating for Avalanche in Stanley Cup Final

    Valeri Nichushkin stood in front of a poster of Alex Ovechkin hoisting the Stanley Cup on the eve of his first trip to the final and remembered what it was like to witness that moment. “That was fun to watch when Ovi win it, especially when he celebrated,” he said. “I think that was one of the best things.” One thing better for Nichushkin would be hoisting hockey’s holy grail himself. “I hope so,” he said. “We’ll see.” Nichushkin and the Colorado Avalanche are two wins away from doing just that,

  • Panthers hiring Paul Maurice to replace Andrew Brunette as head coach

    The Presidents' Trophy-winning Panthers have parted ways with head coach Andrew Brunette and replaced him with former Jets bench boss Paul Maurice.

  • World's best throw this season for Canadian shot putter Sarah Mitton

    LANGLEY, B.C. — A day before unleashing the longest shot put by a woman in the world this year, Sarah Mitton and coach Richard Parkinson posed for a photo. They didn't dare post it, lest they jinx it. Standing in front of a sign that read "Shot put" at McLeod Athletic Park, Mitton held up two fingers. Parkinson curled his hand into a zero. Twenty metres. That was the goal. With her sixth and final throw on Saturday, the 26-year-old from Brooklyn, N.S., sent the shot soaring 20.33 metres at the C

  • Phillies' Harper has broken thumb after being hit by pitch

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper has a broken left thumb after being hit by a 97-mph fastball from Blake Snell in the fourth inning Saturday night against the San Diego Padres. The team announced the injury to the reigning NL MVP, who will be out indefinitely. He will undergo further evaluation in the next few days. Harper checked his swing and the pitch from Snell rode inside and high toward his shoulder before hitting him on the outside of the left hand. Harper im

  • García's walk-off homer gives Rangers 3-2 win over Nationals

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Give Adolis García a bat late for the Texas Rangers, and there’s a good chance he’ll do something to change the game. Exhibit 13 came Saturday. The Cuban slugger homered leading off the bottom of the ninth inning, giving the Rangers a 3-2 victory over the Washington Nationals. Garcia drilled a 2-2 slider from reliever Kyle Finnegan (2-2) into Washington's bullpen, just to the left of the hitting background in center field. He took several steps with the bat in his hand be

  • Garcia beats Andreescu to win Bad Homburg title

    BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu came up just short of ending her title drought on Saturday. Caroline Garcia won her first title in three years after coming back from a set and a break down to beat Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4 in the Bad Homburg Open final on Saturday. Andreescu was looking for her first title since beating Serena Williams in the 2019 final at Flushing Meadows before injuries forced her to miss the entire 2020 season. “I'm very happy.

  • Blue Jays have a ‘million-dollar arm’ in prospect Ricky Tiedemann

    Ricky Tiedemann is giving fans a major-league showcase for a minor-league price.

  • Report: Coveted coach Barry Trotz is stepping away from hockey

    Barry Trotz is reportedly passing on the Winnipeg Jets job to focus on his family, but isn't ruling out a return to coaching in the future.

  • Toronto Raptors draft centre Christian Koloko 33rd overall

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors believe they have filled a need by drafting Christian Koloko. The Raptors took Koloko 33rd overall on Thursday with Toronto's only pick in this year's NBA Draft. The seven-foot-one centre averaged 12.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 2.8 blocks per game for the University of Arizona last season. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he was intrigued by what the new addition might do for his defensive schemes. "Good shot blocker, really good defensive numbers, ranks really hi

  • Rory McIlroy, JT Poston share Travelers lead at 8-under 62

    CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Rory McIlroy fought off a sinus bug to shoot an 8-under 62 on Thursday for a share of the first-round lead with J.T. Poston in the Travelers Championship. Coming off a fifth-place tie Sunday in the U.S. Open after winning the Canadian Open the previous week, the second-ranked McIlroy had a bogey-free morning round — highlighted by a 47-foot birdie putt on the par-4 seventh. McIlroy matched the lowest opening round of his PGA Tour career. He finished with a tap-in birdie on

  • Bobby Webster reveals how long the Raptors have been tracking Christian Koloko

    Raptors GM Bobby Webster discusses where they had Christian Koloko ranked on their big board, how long they have been following his basketball career and more.&nbsp;

  • Don't let Cooper's cliffhanger distract from Kadri's moment

    Lightning head coach Jon Cooper delivered a brief, emotional press conference after Nazem Kadri's controversial Game 4 overtime winner.