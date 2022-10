Few things could have made a beautiful fall evening in N.C. better. Brandi Carlile was one of them.

The singer-songwriter came to Durham, N.C.’s DPAC for a special solo show, Friday night, Oct. 7, 2022.

Carlile told the sold-out crowd that this is the time of year when she likes to get away from being “entertainer Brandi” and back to being “poet Brandi”.

Check out photos from the show by News & Observer photojournalist Scott Sharpe.

Brandi Carlile acknowledges the crowd as she takes the stage for a special solo concert at DPAC in Durham, N.C., Friday night, Oct. 7, 2022.

Brandi Carlile plays a special solo concert at DPAC in Durham, N.C., Friday night, Oct. 7, 2022.

