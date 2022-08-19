Brandefy’s Top Beauty Brands, Products of Summer

Charlotte Tilbury has reigned as Brandefy’s top-searched beauty brand since July 2021.

Founder and chief executive officer of the beauty platform, Meg Pyrde, said that while Charlotte Tilbury ranked ninth among Brandefy’s top brands in January 2021, searches for the brand have since increased by 255 percent, propelling it to the number-one spot in July 2021, where it remains to this day.

Also demonstrating resilience are vitamin C products, which have been Brandefy’s most-searched beauty product category since January 2021, even as other skin care offerings have dropped from the ranking as post-pandemic consumers return to cosmetics.

Supergoop is a newer entrant to the top brands list, having increased in search volume by 22 percent since July 2021, while former top 10 residents Glossier, Urban Decay and Nars have faced declines of 44 percent, 44 percent and 23 percent, respectively, during the same period.

In July, foundation entered the top 10 for product searches for the first time since before the pandemic. Similarly, mascara joined the same list for the first time since 2020. Searches for sunscreen, on the other hand, have decreased by 21 percent versus last year, leaving the category clinging to its last-place spot in the ranking.

Here, Brandefy’s top beauty brands and product categories from July through mid-August 2022, as ranked by search volume.

Charlotte Tilbury Fenty Drunk Elephant Tatcha Tarte Supergoop Glow Recipe SkinCeuticals Benefit Estée Lauder

Vitamin C Setting Spray/Powder Foundation Tinted Moisturizer/SPF Cream Retinol Mascara Primer Bronzer Sunscreen

