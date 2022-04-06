Branded Legacy, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Kamino Propagation & Research, LLC

Branded Legacy, Inc.

Orlando, FL, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of hemp and cannabinoid-infused beverages, along with an array of CBD topicals and tinctures completes a letter of intent to acquire Kamino Propagation & Research, LLC.

Branded Legacy, Inc. signed a letter of intent to acquire Kamino Propagation & Research, LLC on Wednesday of this week. Kamino Propagation & Research is located in Newberry, FL and owned by military veterans Maxwell Minch and Joel Reynolds,. The potentially acquired Kamino is in the business of growing, farming, harvesting and selling industrial hemp. The Company signs its second LOI in the last few weeks in effort to strengthen its ability to develop new and innovative products at lower costs in an extremely fluid industry.

Branded Legacy, Inc. toured Kamino’s farm a few weeks ago, and an acquisition opportunity was discussed to the long-term benefit of both companies. While at the farm, both companies discussed how a potential acquisition creates opportunity for Branded Legacy to own everything from seed to shelf, controlling the total process while reducing costs. This in turn would allow Kamino to focus on the growing, farming and harvesting of the industrial hemp while Branded Legacy has the salesforce and network to increase sales. Additionally, the plants grown by Kamino opens more opportunity for the development of new products not currently in the lineup.

Branded Legacy’s Vice President, Matthew Nichols, stated, “We are continuing our advancement to make 2022 a cornerstone year. The Company is positioning itself to have more production and development opportunities as these potential acquisitions are finalizes. Acquiring a company like Kamino opens so many opportunities for new product growth and Company growth.”

About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products, please visit: spikescbdx.com.



About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com



About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies. In doing this it brings lower costs and minimum order quantities (MOQ) to our customers. The Company believes that reducing the money that gets tied up in inventory allows for increased marketing spend for small business owners. Versatile Industries feels compelled to help businesses enter new markets by limiting the cost of entry while maintaining profitable margins, creating a recipe for long term business partnerships.



