Branded Legacy, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Solar and Water Purification Company

Acquisition Will Add Close to $250,000 in Revenue

Orlando, FL, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Branded Legacy, Inc. (OTCQB: BLEG), a holding company focused on the commercial development of cannabinoid-infused products from CBD topicals and tinctures to edibles is pleased to announce the letter of intent to acquire Magic 1 Promotions, LLC, a Solar and Water Purification Company.

Magic 1 Promotions, LLC runs http://www.H2OandSolarSolutions.com and markets Water Purification & Solar Energy throughout central Florida. H2O and Solar Solutions aims to deliver the best solutions possible for Water Purification and Solar Energy without any hassle. They provide free quotations and free home testing for residences and workplaces to meet the growing demand for water purification systems and clean energy solutions.

Brandon Spikes, chairman of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, “We had previously announced our plans with Versatile Industries as an incubator to bring companies public and spin them off into their own entities. These new entities would result in dividends paid out to our shareholders. We are really looking forward to getting into the clean energy space and we believe this acquisition will be a huge value add to Branded Legacy and its shareholders.”

This acquisition will be held under Branded Legacy’s wholly owned subsidiary, Versatile Industries, LLC, and should instantly add around $250,000 in revenues to the Company. Still in its infancy stages, Magic 1 Promotions runs cash flow positive and is actively looking to expand its sales force. Magic 1 Promotions is focused on expanding its sales team and plans to be over One Million Dollars ($1,000,000) in revenue over the next 12 months.

Spikes concluded, “This will be the first Company to utilize Versatile Industries as an incubator. Branded Legacy plans to eventually find the right publicly traded company to sell all the membership interest to. When a transaction like this occurs, we plan to have our shareholders receive a dividend from the shares of the purchasing company used to purchase Magic 1 Promotions. Furthermore, this should help Magic 1 Promotions to obtain the funding necessary for its projected growth.”

About Spikes CBDX: Spikes CBDX is a line of CBD products designed to assist athletes perform better, recover faster, and avoid injuries. The Company believes that post workout recovery, with Spikes CBDX products, can lower inflammation, aid in making your body stronger, and help recover from injuries naturally. The CBD line also targets individuals who are looking for pain relief, better sleep, faster recovery and lowering inflammation. Spikes CBDX provides tinctures, lotions, moisturizer, and cryo-gel roll-ons. To view all the Spikes CBDX products please visit: spikescbdx.com.



About Elev8 Hemp: Elev8 Hemp’s mission is simple: craft the highest-quality, organic hemp products for consumers in search of a healthier, happier lifestyle. Everyone needs to get the proper amount of healthy proteins to keep them feeling better and more energetic. We source only the best organic hemp protein powders—naturally full of powerhouse amino acids and Omegas-3, 6, and 9—so we can infuse your daily coffee and tea with an abundance of minerals, vitamins, antioxidants, and fiber. www.elev8hemp.com



About Versatile Industries: Versatile Industries, LLC is an acquisition company used to incubate companies to eventually spin off into their own public vehicles. Currently owns patent for a sports training assembly called The Quickness. Company also owns Astound NMN. By supplementing NMN helps maintain NAD+ levels, ultimately slowing the effects of aging. www.astoundnmn.com



The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.



