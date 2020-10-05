Brand Surgeon Quendole Johnson Elevates Companies Through 529 Management, LLC

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2020 / Simply put, branding involves the power to influence behavior. With good branding, any company can sway customers' purchase decisions to their favor, attract and retain loyal customers, and cement their standing in the market. And in the field of brand development, one of the authorities who have emerged to serve individuals and institutions is 529 Management, LLC founder Quendole Johnson.

View photos

Born and raised on the south side of Chicago in the historical Englewood neighborhood, Quendole "Que" Johnson was exposed early to situations that made her realize the importance of hard work and using one's voice being heard among the noise of the world and despite the systems today's society has put in place to silence people. Her perseverance landed her in retail management and management training at the age of sixteen, where she would excel for eighteen years.

On top of hiring over 1,000 new hires and managers, Quendole also gained attention from customers and colleagues for her proficiency in customer service and strategic methods involved in selling, and their encouragement rests behind her interest in communications. So, in 2012, this rule-breaking personality known as the Brand Surgeon took a giant leap of faith by establishing The Purple Girl Show on blog talk radio. This platform, birthed in her bedroom with the help of a cell phone and computer, now has over 50,000 listeners to date and boasts an inventory of interviews that included NBA players, reality stars, elected officials, activists, and more. It helped Quendole Johnson establish her name in the industry and was responsible for the influx of media opportunities involving the BET Hip Hop Awards Weekend, Nike Chi League, Chicago Bud Billiken Parade VIP reception, MC Lyte vinyl release party, and commentary on TMZ, to name a few.

And now, as the mind behind 529 Management, LLC, a lifestyle branding and brand management company, Quendole Johnson serves as the secret weapon behind the entrepreneurial success of countless individuals and institutions. Executing unprecedented branding methods that shine a spotlight on hidden businesses and maneuvering them toward the center stage of their respective industries, this branding coach enables ventures to attract lucrative collaborations and partnerships, amplify their influence, and boost their cash flow.

Compared to the rest of her peers, Quendole Johnson stands out for her non-traditional and unconventional approach to branding. Her strategies have been credited for clients' success in securing strategic partnerships and collaborations. With her at the helm, 529 Management, LLC, is able to deliver an impressive range of services, all of which are guaranteed to help achieve commercial objectives. From its provision of consultations, digital billboards, and TV ad placement to its facilitation of brand management and development, the offerings available through this esteemed institution have elevated companies to great heights.

With the reputation 529 Management has earned in the industry, Quendole Johnson became all the more motivated to go all-out to provide assistance to others and help people avoid the mistakes that she made when she was starting as an entrepreneur. And in the coming years, she plans to take her company to the top and establish it as the powerhouse in branding and digital advertising.

Story continues