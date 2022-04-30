Brand New Property Development Rundle at Riverview Crossing to Open in Beverly, AB

Mayfield Management Group Ltd
·3 min read
Mayfield Management Group Ltd
Mayfield Management Group Ltd

Show suites ready for pre-lease May 1, 2022

EDMONTON, Alberta, April 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mayfield Management Group, Ltd. (MMG) is excited to reveal the grand opening of Rundle at Riverview Crossing, a brand-new luxury property development in Beverly. Show suites will be ready for exclusive pre-lease from May 1, 2022, and building 1 will officially open its doors on July 1, 2022. Prospective tenants can schedule a viewing by email or call 780-222-2634.

Located in Beverly, Rundle at Riverview Crossing features well-designed, comfortable apartments with modern finishes and open-space chef-style kitchens. Tenants can enjoy a nature-inspired living space, perfect for entertaining and relaxing. Light and bright kitchens and bathrooms feature high design and precision cabinetry. All units have balconies and laundry facilities.

Rundle at Riverview Crossing provides an elevated rental living experience. Tenants have access to a health and fitness center, communal living space, social room, and outdoor social area. Other benefits include the Riverview Crossing Shopping Centre, transit access, onsite security, and the ability to be part of a new community.

Located in the historic neighborhood of Beverly, Rundle is situated close to historic monuments, shopping conveniences, and the stunning Rundle Park. Riverview Crossing Shopping Center provides tenants of Rundle with retail and economic opportunities, with many neighborhood retailers, including Coles Pharmacy, Amazone Playzone, and Simply Health. Several medical and dental facilities are also within walking distance.

“Rundle is the centerpiece of a new community vision for the Beverly area. Surrounded by amenities both inside and out, Rundle offers a modern, vibrant, and quality home that is designed with you in mind,” says Aj Slivinski, President of MMG.

Rundle at Riverview is the latest property development from the Ayrshire Group, a boutique investment firm that values professionalism, accountability, and creativity. Ayrshire designed the complex to the highest eco-conscious standards; the building uses energy responsibly and reduces greenhouse gas emissions.

“With the combined beauty of the River Valley and the economic benefit of the Beverly Bridge (and Clover Bar Bridge), Riverview Crossing recognizes the special location of the Shopping Centre,” says Ian Kennedy, Managing Director at the Ayrshire Group. “The focus at Riverview Crossing has been to create a new experience for the community where the Shopping Centre is clean, bright and open, where families spend time together and bump into their community friends. Rundle is an extension of this vision.”

About MMG

MMG has remained one of Alberta’s most trusted and respected property management companies for over 30 years. As a fully licensed, registered, and bonded real estate brokerage, the company specializes in property, condominium, and asset management, providing quick solutions for tenants and owners.

MMG offers 24/7 on-call maintenance and qualified managers for the buildings it manages, providing tenants with a quick way to resolve problems. Skilled tradespeople carry out all maintenance work and use high-quality materials that prolong the life of buildings.

Learn More About The Rundle

You can contact MMG about The Rundle in the following ways:

Property management website | Phone: 780-451-5192 | Fax: 780-451-5194 | Address: 15624 116 Avenue, Edmonton, AB | Facebook



Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Joe Biden mistakenly refers to NHL commish as Gary 'Batman' at Bolts WH visit

    Lightning star Victor Hedman couldn't keep it together after U.S. President Joe Biden called Gary Bettman "Gary Batman" during Tampa's White House visit.

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • Springer hits game-tying homer in ninth, Tapia has RBI in 10th as Jays rally for win

    TORONTO — All smiles after a wild 6-5 walkoff victory, Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo wanted to punctuate his post-game comments with some spice after his team delivered the dramatics on Tuesday night. "I feel like dropping F-bombs because it's pretty cool what happened," Montoyo said with a laugh. George Springer hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to tie the game and Raimel Tapia hit a game-winning sacrifice fly in the 10th as the Blue Jays (12-6) beat the reeling Boston Red Sox for the

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • Raptors' defence invisible in Game 6 vs. 76ers

    The Toronto Raptors could not contain James Harden, Joel Embiid or the 76ers' 3-point shooters in Game 6 in what was likely their worst defensive performance of the series.

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Scottie Barnes provides an update on his ankle injury

    Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes reveals how close his ankle is to 100 percent, what he's learned about the postseason and how often he is carrying a basketball around.

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Canada wins final round-robin games, will face Norway in mixed doubles playoffs

    GENEVA — Canada's Jocelyn Peterman and Brett Gallant won their final preliminary matches Thursday at the world mixed doubles curling championship to finish second in their group and set up a playoff showdown with Norway. Peterman and Gallant, who were already guaranteed a playoff berth heading into the final day of round-robin games, thumped Australia 10-2 and downed the United States 8-5 to finish second in Group B at 8-1. Scotland also won both of its matches Thursday to finish atop the group

  • Madrid clinches record-extending 35th Spanish league title

    MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid clinched a record-extending 35th Spanish league title after its reserve squad comfortably defeated Espanyol 4-0 on Saturday. Rodrygo scored twice and Marco Asensio and substitute Karim Benzema added a goal each to give Madrid its second league title in three seasons, and third in six years. The victory gave Madrid an insurmountable lead with four rounds to go. It was 17 points in front of Sevilla, which drew with Cádiz 1-1 on Friday, and 18 points ahead of Barcelona, wh

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Hannah Green opens 3-shot lead in Palos Verdes Championship

    PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. (AP) — Hannah Green took the lead into the weekend in the Palos Verdes Championship, rebounding from consecutive bogeys Thursday in gusting wind to birdie the two late par 5s in a 5-under 66. Green had a three-stroke lead over five players at hilly Palos Verdes Estates in the first-year event that wraps up the LPGA Tour’s two-week, Los Angeles-area stay and five-event West Coast swing. “Hopefully, I can keep as many bogeys off the scorecard and keep making birdies,”

  • Raptors fans dunk on Goran Dragic after Nets get swept by Celtics

    Goran Dragic had "higher ambitions" than playing for the Raptors, who have outlasted the Nets in the NBA playoffs.

  • Are the Raptors wearing down Joel Embiid?

    The Toronto Raptors have changed the momentum of their series vs. 76ers and are only getting healthier. Meanwhile, Joel Embiid is seemingly in a lot of pain with his thumb injury and showed off some poor body language in their Game 5 loss to Toronto.

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Path to the Stanley Cup Final goes through Sunrise

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the Panthers' position as the top team in the NHL's Eastern Conference and whether Tampa Bay should still be considered favourites.

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Fred VanVleet on injuries, Raptors reaching new levels, extension talks

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet speaks candidly about injuries, why the time is now for Toronto to hit a championship level and whether he is interested in contract extension talks with Raptors.