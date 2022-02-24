This Brand Is Cutting The Cost Of Luxury Homeware & We’re Obsessed

Decorating a new home is expensive. I'll-have-to-eat-pasta-every-day-for-a-month-like-a-student expensive. This is not news to anyone but it's my first time moving as an adult post-university (thanks COVID for derailing that plan, too) and I’ve been shocked at just how quickly my paycheque gets eaten up. Near £360 for a light summer duvet? The woman was too stunned to speak.



This is where Rise & Fall comes in. The UK brand is dedicated to making luxury homeware, clothing and accessories accessible, "without the luxury price tags" as they describe it. How? They partner directly with manufacturers, investing, collaborating and sourcing products with the very best quality materials, then acting as a conduit for customers. This means that you buy direct from world-class manufacturers (the likes of which produce for The White Company, Harrods, The Natural Bedding Company and Wool Room), avoiding the heavy mark-up.



I will note, if you are envisioning H&M or Zara Home prices, you’ll be disappointed. Rise & Fall isn’t trying to compete with the high street but rather combat the excess and waste generated by fast homeware. Think: quality that lasts over quantity. They also work to source every product in a more sustainable way, whether that’s bedding made using 100% renewable wind energy and 99% recycled water or offering workers and their families unlimited free education.



Chalk it up to me being a Capricorn rising with a love of the finer things but it’s an approach I appreciate. Sure, buying cheaper products will be kinder on my bank account now but I don’t want to be constantly in need of replacements further down the line. Chalk it up to lockdown, too, and the endless days spent in my room. It’s about time I got myself some real, grown-up homeware. Most recently I’ve been eyeing up the brand’s Organic Wool Duvet, which is only £156 for a double compared to a staggering £359 elsewhere.



It sounds too good to be true, right? Read on for more amazing Rise & Fall homeware deals, from luxury bedlinen and recycled down duvets and pillows to cashmere throws and blankets, bath towels and candles.



The Organic Duvet, Double (4.5 Tog)

What you'll pay at Rise & Fall: £156

What you would pay at Wool Room: £220

What you would pay at The Natural Bedding Company: £359



Hypoallergenic, temperature-regulating and 100% natural, this super comfy duvet is one of Rise & Fall's top-rated products. You'll save £64 when shopping with the brand as opposed to Wool Room and £203 compared to The Natural Bedding Company.



Rise & Fall The Organic Wool Duvet, $, available at Rise & Fall

The Organic Wool Pillow, Standard

What you'll pay at Rise & Fall: £38

What you would pay at Boudican: £80

What you would pay at Wool Room: £120



These are great for people who are allergic to down and those who get hot at night – they're 100% natural, hypoallergenic and temperature-regulating. You'll save £82 if you buy this at Rise & Fall rather than Wool Room.



Rise & Fall The Organic Wool Pillow, $, available at Rise & Fall

The Soft & Smooth Classic Duvet Set Bundle, UK Double

What you'll pay at Rise & Fall: £90

What you would pay at The White Company: £330

What you would pay at Frette: £840



In beautiful pastel colours (our favourite is this soft sage green) and with a 600 thread count, you'll get one fitted sheet, one duvet cover and two standard-size pillowcases for £90 if shopping for a UK double bed. That's a huge £750 cheaper than at Frette!



Rise & Fall The Soft & Smooth Classic Duvet Set Bundle, $, available at Rise & Fall

Two Tone Cashmere Throw

What you'll pay at Rise & Fall: £216

What you would pay at Harrods: £449

What you would pay at Restoration Hardware: £734



A cashmere, silk and lambswool-blend throw for £500 less? Yes please!



Rise & Fall Two Tone Cashmere Throw, $, available at Rise & Fall

Luxury Bath Towels (Pack Of 2)

What you'll pay at Rise & Fall: £41

What you would pay at The White Company: £60

What you would pay at Frette: £220



Two big and fluffy towels woven from premium, 100% Turkish Aegean cotton for that spa feeling at home.



Rise & Fall Luxury Bath Towels (Pack Of 2), $, available at Rise & Fall

Velvet Rose & Oud Natural Wax Candle

What you'll pay at Rise & Fall: £19

What you would pay at EYM: £39

What you would pay at Diptyque: £49



Diptyque-quality candles for less? Say no more.



Rise & Fall Velvet Rose & Oud Natural Wax Candle, $, available at Rise & Fall

