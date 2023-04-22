The Brand Behind the Best Dry Shampoo We Tested Is on Sale — but Not for Much Longer

Dotdash Meredith and Yahoo Inc. may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below.

Try out the eco-friendly version of the formula Miranda Kerr uses

People / Reese Herrington

There's a lot to love about spring and summer — greasy hair is not one of them.

Dry shampoo is simply a must-have for warmer weather. It absorbs excess oil, dirt, and even odor that comes with sweating while boosting volume and extending the time between washing (cleansing hair too frequently can lead to even more oil production at the scalp and dried-out strands). And, in honor of Earth Day, you can save 25 percent on the Klorane Non-Aerosol Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk using code PLANET, but only until April 23.

It's a more eco-friendly version of the product PEOPLE Tested named Best Overall in a rigorous test of dry shampoos. Our testers aren't the only fans — celebs including Miranda Kerr are fans of Klorane's dry shampoos.

Amazon

Buy It! Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk Non-Aerosol, $15 with code PLANET (orig. $20); klorane.com

Related: The 6 Best Shampoo Bars of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

The fine powder formula provides the same hair refresh, but without aerosol. To use, just give the bottle a shake and hold it upright, about 10 inches from the hair. Gently squeeze the bottle to emit dry shampoo from the spray nozzle, focusing on the roots. Then, let it sit for about two minutes and brush through for instantly cleaner-feeling, more voluminous locks.

It's made with entirely plant-based ingredients, including oat milk, to soothe and protect the scalp and hair. It uses corn and rice starches to cleanse, while naturally absorbent microspheres and silica rid hair of excess dirt, oil, and odor. The formula is safe to use on hair that's been colored or chemically treated, and it won't irritate sensitive scalps.

One reviewer said they switched from the aerosol version to the powder formula because they heard it was better for fine hair, and they were amazed at the difference. "I couldn't believe how this beat the spray. It's so lightweight and really helps with oil when you need" they wrote. Another shopper, who also made the switch from the aerosol to non-aerosol version, did so to reduce damage to their hair, which they described as thin and oily. They shared: "It works the same if not better! I think it will probably last longer than an aerosol can also."

Story continues

Pick up a bottle of Klorane Dry Shampoo With Oat Milk Non-Aerosol for just $15 while it's on sale. Be sure to enter code PLANET to get the discount, and check out before this deal ends on April 23.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.