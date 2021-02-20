The Brand Behind Amazon’s Viral Butt-Lifting Leggings Also Makes Flattering Shorts — and They Come in 55 Colors

Amazon

If you're one of the many shoppers who love those TikTok-famous butt-lifting leggings, you'll be delighted to learn that you can get the same booty-flattering look in shorts.

Seasum, the brand behind the wildly popular leggings, makes all kinds of peach-sculpting pieces, including honeycomb Spandex shorts that "make your butt look fabulous," according to owners. The stretchy, ruched shorts are also an Amazon reviewer favorite, having racked up more than 2,000 five-star ratings. And for a limited time, several colors on sale and going for as little as $5.99.

Buy It! Seasum Women's Spandex Butt-Lifting Shorts, from $5.99; amazon.com

The curve-hugging shorts feature a high-waist fit and scrunched fabric to emphasize your shape. They come in 55 colors and prints, including basic black and trendy tie-dye. And shoppers can get them in the honeycomb texture or a basic spandex fabric that resembles a typical pair of leggings or bike shorts.

Seasum's shorts may not have quite as many five-star ratings or famous fans as the "butt-scrunching" leggings (including Lizzo, Chloe Bailey, and Tracy Anderson), but they've still received tons of praise-filled reviews, and they're also some of Amazon's best-selling athletic shorts overall. Owners rave about their comfortable feel, flattering look, and versatility, wearing them at the gym and around the house.

"Believe the hype," one Amazon reviewer wrote. "I bought these after seeing them on Instagram, and I am pleasantly surprised at how well these are made. They are super flattering and give great compression."

"These shorts are so comfortable," another reviewer chimed in. "I was a little skeptical, but these are the most flattering and the most comfortable pair I've ever worn. The high-waist and scrunchy butt make all the difference. I have wide hips and thick thighs and these do not ride up at all. [I] will definitely order more in different colors!"

The brand recommends that shoppers consult the measurement guide featured in the listing before placing an order, as their fit varies from Amazon's typical size chart. And shoppers that are eager to stock their closets with a variety of flattering styles can get the same peach-emphasizing look with Seasum's leggings, full-length jumpsuits, and short rompers. Get yourself a pair of these versatile shorts or one of these other popular pieces, and see for yourself what all the fuss is over.

