This Season’s 'Bachelorette' Villain Has Been Revealed, Thanks To Reality Steve



During Clayton Echard's Bachelor finale, ABC announced that there will be not one but two Bachelorettes on the show's upcoming season.

For the first time ever, this season stars two women on their journeys to find love.

All the answers to your questions about the new season are here, including Reality Steve's latest spoilers:

Warning: Spoilers ahead! Stop reading here if you don't want to know what happens during season 19 of The Bachelorette!



Season 19 of The Bachelorette premiered on ABC last Monday. And this time, there's a twist. Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor brought plenty of surprises. From his shocking breakups with his final three contestants to a finale that brought one eliminated woman back, viewers were on the edge of their seats.

During the live portion of Clayton's finale, he announced he's still happily dating Susie Evans. But as far as viewers were concerned, that was only the beginning of "wait, what?" moments to come.

"ABC, y’all owe each of these women their own season as Bachelorette after this emotional damage," one fan Tweeted. You know what they say...ask and you shall receive. Season 19 of The Bachelorette premiered on ABC last Monday. And this time, there's a twist.

Here's exactly what happened, plus what to expect from the upcoming Bachelorette season:

Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia both star in season 19.

Runners-up Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia are both going to be the new Bachelorettes, ABC announced.

"After unwaveringly supporting each other through a devastating dual breakup in the season 26 finale of 'The Bachelor,' fan favorites and fierce women Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia will stand by each other's side yet again as they set out on a journey to find love," the network revealed in a press release, according to People.

This past spring, ABC released the very first promo for season 19. "Are you coming along for the ride, Bachelor Nation?" the networked tweeted.

Are you coming along for the ride, Bachelor Nation? 🌹 Join us on this historic journey, starting July 11 on ABC! #TheBachelorette pic.twitter.com/5BqBBL4k3g — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) May 20, 2022

"I'm so happy for her, I truly am. It's crazy, this is insane. I'm excited to do this journey with you. We did it once together and we've been through the most crazy experience together," Rachel said about Gabby during The Bachelor finale.

"I'm a girl's girl through and through so having a friend by my side, there's nothing I could ask more," Gabby added.



Just to make it more exciting, the network announced that this season will have more contestants than ever before.

It’s also been revealed that unlike season 11 with dual bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Britt Nilsson, the men will *not* have to greet Rachel and Gabby separately…while the other one watches…from a weirdly far distance, Entertainment Weekly reports. Phew.

Instead, the duo will great their potential loves together, attached at the hip like all BFFs do.

Though, even this way appears to have its challenges. ABC threw us a bone with another promo video on June 9 that included a horrendously hysterical name switch up. Pro Tip: Know which bachelorette is which. Tough start for you, my man!

You're invited to the ultimate Bachelorette party of the summer 🤠✨💃 It all starts July 11 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/6JMFhH12UG — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 9, 2022

Plus, The Bachelorette's Instagram account just posted a cast pic hyping up all the fans for what’s to come. Why is one bachelor shirtless? And another shoeless? Clearly, there is a lot to look forward to this season.

People also reported that former Bachelor Jesse Palmer will return as the host. Previously, former Bachelorettes Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams took over temporarily after Chris Harrison's departure.

How will the show work with two leads?

It's still unclear exactly what this means for the upcoming season, but a few details have already been confirmed.

First, Gabby and Rachel really will share the same season. "No, it’s not two back-to-back seasons again" (a la Katie Thurston and Michelle Young), Tweeted ABC executive Robert Mills.

And "the guys aren’t choosing who they want as their Bachelorette," Reality Steve wrote on his blog. "Rachel and Gabby will be Bachelorettes throughout the course of the ENTIRE season. Something they’ve never done before."

In another blog post from March 2022, Steve added that "every guy in the house, as of now, has the ability to date both women and vice versa." So, it seems like the playing field is pretty even going into this season.

In previous Bachelorette seasons, the first three episodes filmed at the Bachelor Mansion with two group dates and one one-on-one date per episode. But because there are two leads this season, episodes 2 and 3 feature one group date and two one-on-one dates, according to a March Reality Steve blog post. This means that Gabby and Rachel will both be on the group date, but each star has their own solo one-on-one date before the rose ceremony.

Gabby and Rachel also both had four Hometown Dates and three contestants in the finale, similar to past seasons, according to Reality Steve.

Gabby and Rachel plan on prioritizing their friendship above all.

When asked about their mentality going into a shared season, both women made it clear that their friendship comes above all else.

“I think going in, knowing a little bit about it from Clayton's season and stuff, I feel like we both had the attitude to put each other first. We know each other the best, our relationship above all is the most important,” Gabby told People. “Plus a man that's worth it isn't going to have us fight over him, nor would we ever compromise our relationship for it.”

She also revealed that "it's only natural" to be attracted to some of the same men on the show, but they managed to figure things out together. Rachel echoed Gabby's thoughts, adding that having clear communication throughout the season made the whole process super smooth.



The iconic Bachelor Mansion is back.

Okay, so yes, the mansion made its return for Clayton's season of The Bachelor *but* it hasn't had its time to shine on The Bachelorette since COVID left the show filming at different resorts, so I think it deserves some hype. Right?

Two men were cut before the first night of filming.

Koy Schneiter and Corbin Shaw according to Reality Steve, will not receive a rose or, sadly, step foot out of the limo on night one.

Who got the first impression rose?

On night one, Gabby made an instant connection with Mario Vassall, and the even share a steamy kiss. Later, she gives him her first impression rose.

Sparks flew between Rachel and California contractor Tino Franco during episode one's cocktail party. She gave him her first impression rose by the end of the night.

The one-on-one dates are out of this world.

In a teaser for the July 18th episode, Rachel (who's a pilot, ICYMI) takes Jordan Vandergriff (a drag racer from Georgia) on a Zero Gravity flight.

"I'm excited to give Jordan a little taste of my brand of adventure," Rachel says in a confessional, per People.

"Zero Gravity means we basically get to float around like an astronaut," she tells Jordan, "You get to be in my element today."

This season's "villain" has been revealed

With every new season comes a new villain, and this time around, rumor has it that Hayden Markowitz will be the one to watch out for, per Reality Steve.

Steve revealed that he was told Hayden got caught saying his ex was hotter than both bachelorettes. Another factor that played into this ruling is the way he said it.

It also sounds like he got off on the wrong foot with Gabby. "When Hayden chose Rachel over Gabby, how he chose to inform Gabby he was into Rachel didn’t go quite smoothly either," said Steve.

Considering how much the girls care about their friendship, I'm sure that wouldn't go over too well with Rachel either.

The men make a big choice in episode three.

Yup, according to Reality Steve's podcast, the first episode is likely going to be very similar to other seasons, but by the third episode, the men who receive a rose will have to decide whether they're interested in Gabby or Rachel.

That should make for some intense convos!

Multiple contestants rejected Rachel's rose.

In a recent preview, one of the contestants, James, is offered a rose by Rachel. But what happened after was a total shocker.

"I'm sorry," says James. "I'm here for Gabby."

"I was told Rachel was rejected more than once," shared Reality Steve. "Now, I don’t know if that meant those guys automatically went in Gabby’s group (because what if Gabby wasn’t into them?) because I don’t have all the details on it, but I just heard Rachel passed out a few roses that were rejected."

Oof. Hopefully, it doesn't start a trend of the contestants denying roses throughout the season. Viewers will have to wait and see how this scene unfolds between the two ladies. But based on the rest of the clip it looks like drama is definitely on the horizon.

Gabby and Rachel's final four have been revealed.

It doesn't seem like the dating process caused any issues throughout the season. Steve took to Twitter to reveal the ladies' final four. And luckily, none of them intersect. Whew!

Rachel's top picks include Aven Jones, Tyler Norris, Zach Shallcross, and Tino Franco.

Initially, Steve only shared the names of three of Gabby's men, since the fourth was unknown. The group consisted of Erich Schwer, Jason Alabaster, and Johnny DePhillipo. But it's also rumored that Justin Budfuloski would be in the mix as her fourth.

Their final two (or maybe three!) have also been revealed.

Apparently, Rachel chooses Tino and Zach for her final two, Reality Steve said on his podcast right before the season premiere.

He also revealed the names of at least two of Gabby's final picks: Jason and Erich. However, it's possible there's a third in the mix, too.

Unfortunately, there's no word yet on who makes the final cut.

Filming took the cast all over the world.

On March 31, Reality Steve confirmed that the first rose ceremony on night one had been filmed. But the schedule of group dates and one-on-ones was different.



Usually, each season follows the same pattern of two group dates and one one-on-one in each location. Then, the show travels to a new city, and the cycle repeats.

This time, Steve says the first few episodes have had one group date and one one-on-one for both Gabby and Rachel. (Followed by, of course, a rose ceremony.) Right now, the contestants are still in Los Angeles, California, but will start jet-setting to Europe in early April.

Here's the itinerary, according to Steve: After leaving L.A., the group boards a Virgin Voyage cruise ship in Portsmouth, England. Most of this season takes place on the cruise—from Portsmouth, the boat will go to Le Havre, France, Bruges, Belgium, and then Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

Former Bachelor Nick Viall confirmed this on his podcast Viall Files: “It is on a cruise ship—part of it. I asked people because it sounds like the producers think it’s gonna be really interesting, but very different,” Us Weekly reported. I, for one, am intrigued!

And, based on rumors of recent spoilers, the waters get rough on the cruise ship. The logistics of two bachelorettes compared to one threw a wrench in the behind-the-scenes plans, especially when it wasn’t necessarily expected.

“They said it was hell to film because they decided to have two Bachelorettes, like, last second. So the scheduling was for one Bachelorette. They had to jam it all in,” said Nick. “They hope they never do it again. Just because of the logistics," he added. “I think, a cruise ship probably was the challenge.”

After the bumpy cruise, it'll be the end of April (and time for hometowns), he said. There's no info yet on how hometowns will go, though... like whether Gabby and Rachel will each get four hometown dates or whether they'll split them.

The finale was filmed in Mexico.

Despite the group's extensive trip throughout Europe, the final contestants and brides-to-be will be heading to Mexico for the finale...at least according to Reality Steve. "Your overnights and final rose ceremony are taking place in Mexico," he said.

Your overnights and final rose ceremony are taking place in Mexico. — RealitySteve (@RealitySteve) May 2, 2022

A Bach Nation fan favorite *might* join the cast.

ABC has already introduced fans to the cast, but according to Reality Steve, they left out one contestant that you might recognize if you watched Katie Thurston's season. The man in question? Connor Brennan from season 17.

In case you need a refresher, Connor was eliminated during his one-on-one date with Katie on week 5. He also appeared in last summer's Bachelor in Paradise—but left the beach single. Here's hoping he secures his shot at true love this time around.

Fans are excited—for the most part.

Viewers are ready to watch Gabby and Rachel get the happy endings they deserve, under one condition.

"Dear ABC, if this “both of you are the bachelorette thing” ruins their friendship I’m done. For real," one fan Tweeted.

Dear ABC, if this “both of you are the bachelorette thing” ruins their friendship I’m done. For real. pic.twitter.com/DmzK2HRwON — i’m just here to lurk (@farmer_beth27) March 16, 2022

"Ok producers here's what we want:" another fan added. "Double Bachelorette season: - 2 separate groups of men who don’t interact - Rachel and Gabby live in an apt together, so they can discuss their love lives - At some point(s), they can choose to swap a few contestants."

TBH, they better be taking notes.

