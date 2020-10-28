The brand-new Amazon Echo and Echo Dot speakers are already on sale—here's how to save

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

There’s no better entry-point into the wide world of smart homes than a smart speaker—and Amazon has a few brand-new models to shop with its all-new Echo and Echo Dot 4th generation speakers. Even more exciting? Both devices are on sale when you add more than one of each to your cart.

While supplies last, you can get two Amazon Echo 4th gens, $99.99 each, to your cart and enter coupon code ECHO2PK at checkout to save $30, dropping your subtotal for both from $199.98 to $169.98. Likewise, you can add two Amazon Echo Dot 4th gens, priced between $49.99 and $59.99, to your cart and add code DOT2PACK at checkout to drop the pair, normally $99.98 to $119.98, as low as $79.98 in the charcoal hue. Note that the Echo won't ship until Sunday, November 15, while the Dot will ship as early as Monday, November 2.

When comparing the new 4th Gen Amazon Echo smart speaker against its predecessors, we absolutely loved the new minimalistic, orb-like design with clean lines and buttons that remain just out of sight, calling the new aesthetic a "welcome change." We also gave it points for the addition of a built-in Zigbee home hub, which made it super easy to connect it with other smart home devices, like Philips Hue smart bulbs, Kwikset smart locks and more.

Keeping in line with previous models, the Echo won't give you super amazing sound, but its perfect for background tunes and you can wirelessly connect it to larger, more powerful smart speakers for bigger audio.

Aside from playing soft tunes and control other smart devices, both the Echo and the Echo Dot can be used to advise on weather reports or sports scores, read daily headlines aloud from your preferred news service, set alarms and timers and more, all via the retailer's voice assistant, Alexa. She can also answer queries, such as, or, "Who was that actor in that show you loved?" or "How many ounces are in 500 grams?", so you'll always have the correct measurement conversions for whatever it is you're baking.

Echo Dots, in particular, are the most compact, versatile smart speakers in the Amazon line-up, so grabbing a few for each room is a smart idea. They're perfect to place around the house, from the bedroom to the basement, to leverage smart voice control. The slightly pricier ($59.99) version with the clock, available for a Thursday, November 5, pre-order, is also perfect for the nightstand, the den or on a shelf or desk in your home office.

Don't think you need two smart speakers? Consider that they also make great holiday gifts—especially for tech lovers. "One for you, one for me," as they say!

