Brampton real-estate agent, media personality attacked in his own driveway

Well-known real estate agent and media personality, Joti Singh Mann, was attacked by three masked men in front of his Brampton home on Aug 4. (Instagram - image credit)

A well-known Brampton, Ont. real-estate agent and media personality is recovering in hospital after he was viciously attacked in his driveway last week.

Three masked men wielding weapons attacked Joti Singh Mann after he got into his car. Peel police said the attack happened around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 4. They were called to the scene shortly after.

Brampton councillor Gurpreet Dhillon told CBC Toronto that he spoke to the victim and his family on Tuesday.

"He's in very high spirits right now and they're just looking forward to having an investigation done by the police and finding out who the culprits are," Dhillon said.

WARNING: This video contains graphic images viewers may find disturbing

In a video of the attack obtained by CBC Toronto, Mann can be seen entering a white Jeep Rubicon before the three men suddenly approach. They break the driver's side window, open the door, and pull the victim out before dragging him behind the vehicle and beating him with their weapons.

Mann suffered severe injuries, Dhillon said.

"He had lacerations all over his body," he added. "Severe cuts and injuries to his hand. And muscular issues, bone bruises as well."

Dhillon said one of Mann's big toes was also amputated in surgery later that day.

A Peel police officer told CBC Toronto Wednesday that they're actively investigating the case.

Attack came days after threatening phone call

The city councillor said the attack came after Mann received a threatening phone call three days earlier.

Dhillon couldn't describe the details of the threat but said Mann had already reported the call to police.

The attack has rattled the Punjabi community in Brampton, Dhillon said.





"I think everybody's pretty shaken," he said. "I spoke to a couple of residents who themselves, you know, they say they're taking a look over their shoulders when they're getting out to go to work in the morning."

He said he has faith the police will successfully investigate and find the attackers.