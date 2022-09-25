Brampton man dies following early morning shooting in Vaughan

Around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, York Regional Police responded to reports of gunshots fired in the area of Interchange Way and Highway 7. (Greg Ross/CBC - image credit)

A 20-year-old man has died after being shot in Vaughan Saturday morning, York Regional Police say.

The victim has been identified as Moses Alphonso Wright — known by his family and friends as MJ — from the City of Brampton.

Around 3:30 a.m. police responded to reports of gunshots fired in the area of Interchange Way and Highway 7. When officers arrived, they located a male victim with gun shot wounds. He was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Investigators are asking potential witnesses in the area at the time of the shooting to come forward to speak with police. They are also seeking any video surveillance from the area or anyone that may have captured dashcam video on the roadways.