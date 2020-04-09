Brampton hospital worker dies of COVID-19

A health-care worker at Brampton Civic Hospital has died from complications linked to COVID-19.

William Osler Health System announced the death Thursday afternoon.

"The health care worker, a long-time environmental services associate with Osler's Brampton Civic Hospital, was being cared for in Brampton Civic Hospital's Intensive Care Unit," the organization said in a statement.

"Our entire organization is devastated by this news, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family at this difficult time."

More to come.