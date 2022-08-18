New to Brampton? You can hop on this free bus to explore the city

Brampton's newcomer bus tour welcomes people who have recently moved to the city and want to learn more about it. (CBC - image credit)

Navigating a new city, or a new country, is not easy, but a Brampton program that aims to make that transition smoother by offering newcomers free bus tours is back after a two-year pandemic hiatus.

The City of Brampton, in partnership with the Brampton Library, offers two newcomer bus tours each year and has been running the program since 2011.

The three-hour tours are part information sessions and part sightseeing excursions, taking residents on a special route to city hall, parks and libraries — making pit stops all along the way. They are offered in three languages: Hindi, Punjabi and Urdu.

Skye Soobramanie, a librarian at the Brampton Library, said the city offered self-guided tours during the COVID-19 pandemic but "it's not the same."

In its first year back since 2019, the bus tours are more popular than ever, she said.

"Every year the registration fills up right away and we have large wait lists," Soobramanie said.

Riders also get to learn more about the transit system, and participate in contests to win prizes.

"These tours provide a wonderful opportunity to introduce new Bramptonians to the municipal offerings available for them that serve to improve their quality of life," said Mayor Patrick Brown.