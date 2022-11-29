'Very, very happy' to 'racist': Brampton's ban on personal fireworks sparks mixed reaction among residents

BRAMPTON, ON - NOVEMBER 4: Samieen Kaur, 11, twirls sparklers outside the familys home in honour of Bandi Chhor Divas and Diwali. CORONAPD Toronto Star/Rick Madonik (Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images) (Rick Madonik via Getty Images)

Residents of Brampton, Ont. will no longer be allowed to set off personal fireworks after city councillors approved the ban following a surge in complaints.

The amended bylaw, approved by councillors on Monday night, prohibits the sale or use of personal fireworks in the city. However, the film industry and city-run events are excluded from the ban.

The motion, brought forward by Regional Councillor Dennis Keenan and seconded by Councillor Guratap Singh Toor, stated that Brampton received up to 1,491 calls related to fireworks in 2022—as compared to 492 in 2018.

"The City's By-law and Enforcement team has also already issued over $38,000 in fines this year, and excessive noise, fire safety concerns and left-over garbage piles are among the grievances received," the motion read.

Mayor of Brampton Patrick Brown congratulated Keenan and Toor for their effort to ban fireworks quickly.

"The people of #Brampton have spoken. We heard these fireworks concerns loud and clear at the door steps during the recent election. Well done @Keenan4Brampton & @gurpartapstoor," he tweeted.

The people of #Brampton have spoken. We heard these fireworks concerns loud and clear at the door steps during the recent election. Well done @Keenan4Brampton & @gurpartapstoor 👏🏼👏🏼 https://t.co/UccKG9LbHJ — Patrick Brown (@patrickbrownont) November 23, 2022

The ban received mixed reaction from many residents of Toronto and Brampton with some admonishing the councillors for a bylaw that is "racist" while some applauding the steps taken by the administration.

Story continues

Very, very happy with the fireworks ban in Brampton. Hope it rolls across the whole province. The terror pets experience during this nonsense is animal torture. No one needs to be setting off fire works. — Sarah (@RonDanielWetask) November 29, 2022

I honestly don’t think they’re completely wrong for banning fireworks in Brampton. Them man light off fireworks all until 4am when people have work in the morning. It’s inconsiderate. BUT, they couldve also implemented a “No fireworks after 12am” type of thing as a compromise. — Sharlene (@sfergs_) November 25, 2022

Extreme? You probably don’t live in Brampton to experienced the recent Dawali fireworks celebrations, it was so bad that Brampton had poor air quality and smog advisory — jay (@jasonh17985) November 29, 2022

Brampton city council passes racist by-law to prevent South Asian people from celebrating Diwali. https://t.co/OhCV7C0kur — ⛄️Septembre🎄(She/Her/They/Them) (@SeptembreA) November 29, 2022

@patrickbrownont The ban fireworks after the festival of lights is racist. Canada Day even 4th of July is no issues. Brampton has a high "brown & Desi" population it's wild this proposal is even in discussion. It'll just push people to other cities making those places congested — Concerned Torontonian (@SmileLeegh) November 28, 2022

Festival of lights was never meant to be fireworks. When the tradition started, there were no fireworks! An oil lamp was lit and sweets and prayers offered. And that's how it should be. Let's enact this law thought-out Canada. — iFLyS🅾️lO (@iFlySoLo76) November 29, 2022