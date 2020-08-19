Is Brampton Brick (TSE:BBL.A) Shrinking?

Ignoring the stock price of a company, what are the underlying trends that tell us a business is past the growth phase? More often than not, we'll see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) and a declining amount of capital employed. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. In light of that, from a first glance at Brampton Brick (TSE:BBL.A), we've spotted some signs that it could be struggling, so let's investigate.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Brampton Brick, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0044 = CA$964k ÷ (CA$265m - CA$44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2020).

Therefore, Brampton Brick has an ROCE of 0.4%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Basic Materials industry average of 11%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Brampton Brick's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Brampton Brick, check out these free graphs here.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Brampton Brick Tell Us?

We are a bit worried about the trend of returns on capital at Brampton Brick. Unfortunately the returns on capital have diminished from the 4.0% that they were earning five years ago. Meanwhile, capital employed in the business has stayed roughly the flat over the period. Companies that exhibit these attributes tend to not be shrinking, but they can be mature and facing pressure on their margins from competition. So because these trends aren't typically conducive to creating a multi-bagger, we wouldn't hold our breath on Brampton Brick becoming one if things continue as they have.

The Key Takeaway

In the end, the trend of lower returns on the same amount of capital isn't typically an indication that we're looking at a growth stock. It should come as no surprise then that the stock has fallen 11% over the last five years, so it looks like investors are recognizing these changes. Unless these trends revert to a more positive trajectory, we would look elsewhere.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Brampton Brick (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) that you should know about.

