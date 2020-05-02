Brampton Alligator Is Actually Just A Beaver, Twitter Loses It

Peel Regional Police spent their Friday night investigating a report that there was an alligator in a storm drainage pond in Brampton, Ont.

ANIMAL COMPLAINT

- Area of Creditview Rd/James Potter Rd in #Brampton

- Reports of alligator in storm drainage pond

- Officers on scene searching for 5-6 foot alligator

- I always thought they only had 4 feet...

- Officers are ready to provide Gator-aid

- PR20-0143233🐊 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 2, 2020

UPDATE:

- The park will be closed to the public, so that @CityBrampton Animal Services or @ONresources can attend and conduct a search during daylight hours. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 2, 2020

Though the idea of an animal that is only native to the southern U.S. and China somehow being loose in the Greater Toronto Area is bonkers enough, the story somehow gets both weirder and easier to explain.

According to follow-up tweets by the police, it turns out the animal was actually just a beaver. You know, your standard Canadian animal.

UPDATE:

- Animal Control Officers from the City of Brampton have attended.

- Based on video from social media, they have determined that it was a beaver in the water and not an alligator. — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 2, 2020

UPDATE/CLARIFICATION:

- Just to be clear, Animal services has attended and also reviewed the video on social media. The animal was observed was determined to be a Beaver.

- Any further inquiries regarding the video/incident can be directed to Brampton Animal Control — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) May 2, 2020

Just for reference, the average North American beaver is around a metre long, including its tail. Your average American alligator on the other hand? About triple that size.

Which opens up the whole situation to even more questions including “How do you confuse a beaver for an alligator?”, “What is happening in Brampton?” and “Is social isolation melting all our brains?”.

Twitter users seemed to be just as confused because they reacted with a mix of joy and confusion.

How in the world is there an alligator on the loose in Brampton? 😂 — Mahendra (@mahendram95) May 2, 2020

The national symbol of Canada??



The alligator!! 🐊



Who’s with me?!! #SaturdayMorning pic.twitter.com/gX1Xc91mxp — Tom Harrington (@cbctom) May 2, 2020

Only in Canada does a city freak out thinking there's an alligator in a storm drain and it turns out to be a beaver. — Pulse (@pulseidiot) May 2, 2020

alligators are back on brampton streets. nature is healing. humans are the virus https://t.co/wSw6o5xGCI — Greeva (@greevabhalla) May 2, 2020

the alligator when it travelled so far only to end up in brampton pic.twitter.com/wchU7AtBrd — marium ✨ (@mariumks) May 2, 2020

brampton is something else....... which man said it was an alligator w 5 feet?????? pic.twitter.com/eli3VTRjb6 — amz (@uhaminah) May 2, 2020

Y'all need to arrest whoever is playing Jumanji in Brampton. Enough already... pic.twitter.com/2TRdaRNDWp — (iBrown) ® ن 🇨🇦 (This Quarantine Sucks) (@doubleobrown) May 2, 2020

Question of the day..how does one mistake a beaver for an alligator? 😨 #brampton — gab.ai/libour (@_libour_) May 2, 2020

Someone also linked to the alleged video that sparked the investigation.

You can't really discern anything from the video and no hate to the girl recording but she doesn't seem like the sharpest tool in the shed, so it probably is a beaver afterall. pic.twitter.com/UhuDMBbRJV — m (@friedchickenl0l) May 2, 2020

And of course, the reported Brampton Alligator now has a Twitter account.

Oh so now it's a crime to go swimming?!? — Brampton Alligator (@BramptonAlliga1) May 2, 2020

Hey @PeelPolice I'm still here but you have an innocent beaver in custody #FreeTheBeaver pic.twitter.com/sIdP4i4mlJ — Brampton Alligator (@BramptonAlliga1) May 2, 2020

It’s 2020, so all of this just might as well happen at this point, right? At least it spices up social distancing.

