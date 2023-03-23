Brain Tumour Charity launches art exhibition and auction to raise awareness

Danielle Desouza, PA
·3 min read

Work from over 130 artists is to be auctioned off as part of an exhibition run by The Brain Tumour Charity to raise funds and awareness for its cause and “the importance of time” when contending with the condition.

The London exhibition, called ‘Time’, is to feature photographs, paintings, scans and sculptures from budding and professional artists across the globe, including Tel Aviv and New York, to shine a light on how brain tumours affect people.

The artwork will be auctioned in an online sale during the exhibition for purchase.

A small selection of pieces will also be auctioned off live, towards the end of the event, with all money raised going to the charity.

Man leaning forward with his hands clasped together
Art work by Opake will be featured in the exhibition (The Brain Tumour Charity)

Graffiti artist Ed Worley – or as many refer to him, Opake – is donating a piece of art which pays homage to Alice in Wonderland and the concept of time, spurred on by seeing a close family friend contend with a brain tumour.

“Just being able to support and donate a piece of my art to this incredible charity is such a small gesture but which I hope will go towards raising those all-important funds which are so needed,” he said.

“‘I Wish I Had More Time’ featuring Alice in Wonderland is a piece I’ve created especially as I’m fully aware of the importance of ‘Time’ when you’re facing this terrible disease.”

The work of Antonio Russo is also to be exhibited. The artist – who is more commonly known as Stony – died in June of last year three years after being diagnosed with a glioblastoma grade 4 brain tumour.

Known for expressive street art – he previously raised money for the charity while dealing with treatment including chemotherapy, radiotherapy and immunotherapy, and continued to work at his craft until his death.

Art made up of different colours
Artwork by Stony, who died in June 2022, is to feature in the exhibit (The Brain Tumour Charity)

One of the charity’s young ambassadors, Rebecca Taylor, said she wanted to take part to highlight her personal mental health journey.

“My art is inspired by my own experience with mental health following my brain tumour diagnosis and treatment at age 14”, she said.

“Rather than approaching thematically, many of my pieces evolve in style and meaning as I produce them – allowing me to build layers of meaning, colour and texture over time.”

Gina Almond, director of fundraising and marketing at The Brain Tumour Charity, said: “We have been inundated with artwork from so many diverse artists, both established and up and coming. It is a privilege to be able to showcase so many of them.

“The collective determination to be part of this innovative project and raise awareness the vital ambitions of The Brain Tumour Charity has been inspirational.

“Time will be a unique opportunity to immerse yourself in the creativity of our community and raise vital funds for the work we do.”

Time runs from April 6 to April 15, at the Business Design Centre in Islington, London.

Entry is free with a suggested donation, and tickets can be found at thebraintumourcharity.org/get-involved/time-art-exhibition/

Latest Stories

  • Rep. Jim Jordan’s Judiciary Tweet Backing Donald Trump Gets A Brutal Rewrite

    The flame emoji-filled post defending the former president became the butt of jokes on Twitter for three reasons.

  • Brazilian model is shot dead by police in California forest after ex-boyfriend reports fight

    Gleise Graciela Firmiano was shot on 30 January in San Bernardino County

  • I brought two Ukrainian refugees to the US. One month later, this is what they think

    After Clare Cannon made the decision to sponsor Katya and Dima to settle in New York, she knew she’d be responsible for helping them overcome their culture shock. Here, she documents one month of ups and downs in the US — and what actually happens to Ukrainian refugees once they arrive on American soil

  • Mystery swirls around sudden disappearance of Toronto-area lawyer

    Multimillion-dollar lawsuits, an abandoned luxury SUV and a sudden lack of communication are all parts of a mystery police are trying to unravel in the disappearance of a Toronto-area lawyer. Isabella Dan, the 53-year-old owner of a law office in Markham, Ont., hasn't been seen in almost three weeks, leaving her friends and police concerned about her whereabouts. Police have called the circumstances of Dan's disappearance suspicious and have now turned the case over to York Regional Police's Hom

  • Russia’s Shadow Army Threatens to Dump Dead Bodies on ‘Dirtbag’ Officials

    ReutersWhen the mayor of a small town in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai told the notorious Wagner Group over the weekend that he didn’t want the area to become the new dumping ground for dead mercenaries, he apparently thought he had a say in the matter.He didn’t. And Yevgeny Prigozhin, the cutthroat founder of the group, would soon make that frighteningly clear—with threats to dump dead bodies on his doorstep instead.Prigozhin’s fighters backed their boss up, releasing a video of themselves armed to t

  • Why Young British-Born Muslim Women Are Skipping Smear Tests

    For Muslim women, smear tests go beyond five minutes of embarrassment.

  • Sold into sex slavery at 15 and convicted of killing her rapist, Pieper Lewis faces further sentencing

    The teenage victim of trafficking has violated her parole, leading to a further hearing this week. Meanwhile, the man she says trafficked her has still not been charged. Holly Baxter reports

  • Brampton man 'irate' after failing driving test, nearly hits 4 people: police

    A Brampton man has been arrested and charged after failing his driving test and "driving erratically," nearly hitting four pedestrians in Guelph, police say. The Guelph Police Service said officers were called to a plaza in the area of Woodlawn Road West just after 4 p.m. Monday. That's where police say a 36-year-old man became "irate" after failing his driving test and began yelling at staff. He then got into his vehicle and began speeding through the parking lot, they say. "He attempted to dri

  • Private Chat Leaks Show Moscow Officials in State of Panic Over Putin Arrest Warrant

    Kremlin via ReutersWhile Moscow has publicly dismissed the Hague’s arrest order for Vladimir Putin as nothing more than a meaningless piece of paper, some government officials reportedly descended into a full-blown panic in private chats after the news broke—with some wondering if they’d become the next Heinrich Himmler and Joseph Goebbels.That’s according to a new report from the independent outlet Verstka, which spoke with sources close to the Kremlin and several sources in parliament about th

  • Man arrested, charged with death of motorcyclist in North Texas road rage case, police say

    Police say tips from witnesses and those who saw the suspect’s vehicle on social media led to the arrest.

  • Fiona Beal: Teacher took bedroom selfies after murdering boyfriend and burying him in garden, court hears

    Jurors at Fiona Beal’s trial were shown two selfies which she took in a Northampton bedroom in February last year – three months after the killing of Nicholas Billingham.

  • Israeli leader halts bill against Christian proselytizing

    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday said he would prevent the passage of a proposal by a powerful ally in his governing coalition to punish Christian proselytizing with jail time. The proposal had raised an uproar with evangelical Christians — one of Israel’s strongest and most influential supporters in the United States. The bill was introduced in January by a pair of ultra-Orthodox Jewish lawmakers, including Moshe Gafni, who heads the parliament’s Finance Committee.

  • Vancouver fire chief calls for action after propane tank explosion and fire in Downtown Eastside

    The head of Vancouver's fire department is calling on the city to do more to move tents away from buildings in the Downtown Eastside after a propane tank explosion and fire on Sunday that destroyed several tents in an encampment and spread to the entranceway of a nearby building before it was contained. Vancouver Fire & Rescue Services Chief Karen Fry said her crews have responded to 370 outdoor fires on East Hastings Street over the last eight months. Four people have already been injured this

  • Ecumenical patriarch: Russian Church shares blame for 'crimes' in Ukraine

    The spiritual head of the world's Orthodox Christians said on Wednesday that Russia's powerful Orthodox Church shared responsibility for the conflict in Ukraine but that he stood ready to help in Russia's postwar "spiritual regeneration". Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew's comments are a rebuke for Russian Patriarch Kirill, whose full-throated blessing for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has splintered the worldwide Orthodox Church.

  • 18-year-old charged with murder after shooting near Durham school leaves 2 teens dead

    “His dad went to bed and saw he didn’t come home,” the cousin of one of the boys said. “His aunt called him to tell him (police) found him.”

  • 21-year-old man fatally shot outside Fairview mall Monday was known to police

    As Catherine McDonald reports, court documents show the man spent more than two years in jail for robbery and there was a warrant out for his arrest.

  • Primary teacher who watched child sex abuse on dark web banned from profession for life

    Richard Swinnerton, who taught at St Clare’s Catholic Primary School in Middlesbrough, received a suspended jail sentence in 2020 after he admitted three counts of possession of illegal images of children.

  • Report: Killer of Jesuits in Mexico found shot to death

    The sister of a drug gang leader accused of murdering two Jesuit priests last year has identified a body found shot to death in northern Mexico as her brother, prosecutors said Wednesday. The murder of the two beloved Jesuit priests in June 2022 had shocked Mexico, and Jesuits said the suspect's death, if confirmed, would only prove that the Mexican government can’t catch criminals and has lost control of parts of the country. The body is believed to be that of accused killer José Noriel Portillo Gil, alias “El Chueco,” or “The Crooked One.”

  • War on gangs forges new El Salvador. But the price is steep.

    Stepping foot in La Campanera, once one of El Salvador's bloodiest neighborhoods, would have been unthinkable before the government suspended constitutional rights and started an all-out offensive on the gangs one year ago. Officers demand men strip off their shirts so they can examine their bodies for tattoos, and flip through deeds and energy bills, once unpaid under gang rule. Residents scrape together any evidence they can to prove they aren't members of Barrio 18, the gang that once dominated here.

  • Chetan Kumar: The Indian actor arrested for anti-Hindutva tweet

    Chetan Kumar, who works in Kannada-language films, has often made headlines for outspoken political views.