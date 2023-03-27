Brain Implants Market worth US$ 13.3 Billion 2029 with a CAGR of 12.4 % over the forecast period - By PMI

PMI

The report "Brain Implants Market, By Product Type (Deep Brain Stimulator, Spinal Cord Stimulator, and Others), By Application (Chronic Pain, Epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and Others), and Region - Global Forecast to 2029"

Covina, March 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brain implants market is projected to grow from US$ 5.4 billion in 2022 to US$ 13.4 billion by 2032. Factor driving the growth of the global brain implants market is increase in number of neurological disorders including Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s diseases, depression, epilepsy, and essential tremor among all age groups across the globe. Also, rising investment from the government authorities and various healthcare organizations in emerging countries to improve overall healthcare infrastructure is propelling the target market growth. Furthermore, increasing awareness along with reduction in the cost of manufacturing of brain implants by new developments are some opportunities for the players to increase target market. Moreover, factors like technological advancements in brain implants, along with rising disposable income in developed and developing countries, are boosting the growth of the target market.

Key Highlights:

In February 2021, U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) approved “gammaCore” vagus nerve stimulation device which is indicated to treat migraine in adolescent age between 12 and 17.

In January 2021, Abbott Laboratories launched “NeuroSphere my Path”, a digital health app which is designed to track and report patients associated with spinal cord stimulation and dorsal ganglion therapy (DRG).

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global brain implants market accounted for US$ 5.4 billion in 2022 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period. The market report can be segmented on the basis of product type, application, and region.

By product type, the global brain implants market is segmented into deep brain stimulator, spinal cord stimulator and vagus nerve stimulators. The deep brain stimulator segment is anticipated to have largest market over the forecast period, owning to increase in the incidences of Parkinson’s disease and the potential benefits of brain implants like long-term efficacy and better management of post-operative outcomes. The vagus nerve stimulators segment is expected to register the fastest growth in terms of revenue in the upcoming years, due to rise in incidences of epilepsy.

By application, the global brain implants market is categorized into chronic pain, epilepsy, Parkinson’s disease, and others. The Parkinson’s disease segment is expected to have fastest growth rate in terms of revenue over the forecast period due to factors including drop in smoking rate and coffee consumption, especially in developed countries.

By region, the market in North America is dominating the global brain implants market in terms of revenue and is expected to continue its dominance in the upcoming years. Due to increase in number of several neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy, Alzheimer’s disease, and others, increase in market in terms of revenue revenue in this region is anticipated to increase during the forecast period.

Key Players:

Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic

Nevro Corp

Neurotherapeutics SA

Terumo Corporation

Aleva LivaNova, PLC

NDI Medical

NeuroPace

Synchron

What are the major types of brain implants available in the market, and what are their applications?

There are several types of brain implants available in the market, each designed for specific applications. Here are some of the major types of brain implants and their applications:

Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS) Implants : DBS implants are used to treat movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease, essential tremor, and dystonia. The implant sends electrical signals to targeted areas of the brain to help reduce symptoms.

Cochlear Implants: Cochlear implants are used to help people with severe hearing loss or deafness. The implant consists of an external speech processor and an internal electrode array that stimulates the auditory nerve directly.

Retinal Implants: Retinal implants are used to restore partial vision to people with degenerative eye diseases such as retinitis pigmentosa. The implant consists of an electrode array that stimulates the remaining functional cells in the retina.

Responsive Neurostimulation (RNS) Implants : RNS implants are used to treat epilepsy. The implant monitors brain activity and delivers electrical stimulation to prevent seizures before they occur.

Brain-Computer Interfaces (BCIs): BCIs are used to help people with paralysis or other disabilities to control computers, robots, or other devices with their thoughts. The implant detects brain signals and translates them into commands for the device.

Neuromodulation Implants: Neuromodulation implants are used to treat a variety of conditions, including chronic pain, depression, and anxiety. The implant sends electrical signals to targeted areas of the brain or nervous system to help regulate neural activity.

