‘My brain feels like a pudding’: Jane Morris, the pre-Raphaelites’ ‘silent’ muse, speaks at last

’I won’t try to be respectable’: Jane in The Blue Silk Dress (1868) by her lover Dante Gabriel Rossetti - Society of Antiquaries of London (Kelmscott Manor)

People often became flustered when they met William Morris’s wife Jane in real life. In the 1910s, as a widow, she treated the poet Richard Le Gallienne to tea in the orchard at Kelmscott Manor, the Morrises’ house in Oxfordshire. When he said how much he liked the quince jam, Jane was delighted, telling him she had made it herself, and gave him a jar to take home.

“A jar of quince jam,” he wrote, unnerved, “made by the beautiful lady whom Morris had loved and Rossetti had painted! It was like receiving it at the hands of Helen of Troy.”

Jane always found it rather amusing that people would seek her out, just to look at her, as if she were indeed a work of art left over from another age. Henry James described her as “A figure cut out of a missal… [but] to say this gives but a faint idea of her, because when such an image puts on flesh and blood, it is an apparition of fearful and wonderful intensity. It’s hard to say whether she’s a grand synthesis of all Pre-Raphaelite pictures ever made – or they a ‘keen analysis’ of her – whether she is an original or a copy. In either case she is a wonder.”

Jane’s face made her one of the most recognisable women of her generation, but for a century it has been almost impossible to hear her own voice. Her words have been scattered. It is only since the publication of Jane’s correspondence, in 2012, that we can begin to reconstruct her distinctive world view.

But stubborn myths remain – and George Bernard Shaw’s 1936 essay, “Morris as I knew him”, is largely to blame. In it, the playwright recalled his first sight of Jane in her drawing room at Hammersmith, “in her strangely beautiful garments, looking at least eight feet high, the effect was as if she had walked out of an Egyptian tomb at Luxor”. She seemed to him resolutely un-English, otherworldly, but at the same time all surface, no depth. She was “the silentest woman I have ever met. She did not take much notice of anybody, and none whatever of Morris, who talked all the time.”

No ‘lazy fool’: Jane Morris, in the garden at Kelmscott in 1865 - National Portrait Gallery London

And so, almost certainly, did Shaw. Why would Jane interrupt their conversation? She had her own views, but she did not readily share them with impertinent young men. And she had no affection for Shaw, whom she had watched hurt her daughter May repeatedly.

She picked her own means of expressing her dislike. One evening she simply “pressed a second helping” of pudding on Shaw, knowing he was a vegetarian. He was hungry and ate with relish. “Then she said ‘That will do you good: there is suet in it.’”

From her own writings, Jane emerges as someone hopeful and industrious, a woman who forged long-lasting friendships. She was intellectually curious and unexpectedly funny. “It is a heavenly garden on a hot day,” she told a friend, when the Morrises moved to Hammersmith, a delight to spend the morning “in an appletree reading Tasso”. She had a habit of “reading every scrap that comes in my way”, but did not want to be thought of as “a lazy fool”: “I have the new house on my hands… everything is topsy-turvy; no one can find anything, not even their temper” – and that was why her brain felt “like a pudding”.

Before she was William’s wife, she was Jane Burden, daughter of a stable-hand and a laundress, living in a down-at-heel quarter of Oxford. When William Morris married her in 1859, he hoped to create a home where children and guests could flow easily from restful rooms to a fruitful garden: “a sanded floor and white-washed walls, and the green trees and flowering meads and living waters outside”. As he told a friend: “The house that would please me would be some great room where one talked to one’s friends in one corner and ate in another, and slept in another, and worked in another.”

'She is a wonder': Mrs Morris and the Wombat by Dante Gabriel Rossetti (1869) - bridgemanimages

And they did. Morris & Company began in the early 1860s with conversations around their dining table. Many of the famous wallpapers and textiles were collaborative efforts, begun in Jane and William’s garden, or by the fireside, with Jane and the couple’s two daughters all part of the team working from home to produce textiles for sale in William’s shop. For more than 20 years Jane also managed the women who stitched the hangings and fire-screens that were sold in Oxford Street.

This intimate relationship between work and family life helped to shape William’s revolutionary response to the divisions he saw in Victorian society. Jane had grown up in poverty and knew the daily struggles at first hand. When William became an employer and craftsman himself, he felt compelled to speak out and use his privileged position to agitate for change. He believed truly labour-saving machines could transform our working lives and that fresh air, time spent in nature and books were essential to a decent life. He worried about wastefulness and “shoddy wares”. Above all, he hoped that “the material surroundings of my life should be pleasant, generous and beautiful”.

This change began in the Morrises’ own home. It was a microcosm of the deeper social adjustments that Jane and William were both seeking. Their marriage was tested by infidelity – her affairs with Dante Gabriel Rossetti and the poet Wilfrid Scawen Blunt – and the chronic illness of their daughter Jenny, but these sufferings were resolved kindly. “Whether [Jane] carved the mutton or cut the hair of the family”, their home was “tuned all the time with that delicious laugh which one never forgets”. In her recipe book, we find instructions for gnocchi with parmesan; sweet Icelandic waffles, typed out by a friend from Reykjavik; exotic dishes flavoured with cayenne, tamarinds, chillies and sultanas.

Opinionated, skilled and capable of extraordinary personal transformations, Jane led, in her own way, just as radical a life as William. And yet, just days after his death, she was pushed to one side. In descriptions of his funeral, she is effaced. One mourner remembered her clearly, wrapped in a great cloak, standing beside her husband’s grave. When we turn to the official account, rushed out after Morris’s death by Burne-Jones’s son-in-law JW Mackail, we are presented with a very different image: “At the head of the grave, Sir Edward Burne-Jones, the closest and the first friend of all, stood and saw a great part of his life lowered into earth.”

'Like a figure out of a missal': Dante Gabriel Rossetti's Astarte Syriaca, 1877 - Courtesy of Manchester Art Gallery

A version of events took hold in which William’s home life and his long, complicated marriage seem less important than his male comradeship, his art and poetry. On the very last page of the official biography, Burne-Jones makes the claim that Morris “lives absolutely without the need of man or woman. He is really a sort of Viking, set down here, and making art because there is nothing else to do.”

Jane has become a ghost figure, not worth mentioning. She was too modest to protest. When she was sidelined again in her friend Georgiana “Georgie” Burne-Jones’s book Memorials of Edward Burne-Jones, about William and their circle, Jane said: “Why should there be any special record of me when I have never done any special work?”

Yet Jane was an artist in her own right – “an exquisite embroideress”, in the words of her obituary. She had been closely involved in the process of Rossetti’s paintings of her, and not just as a model: she designed and made costumes – we know of one particularly elaborate robe because it was lost on the train, somewhere between Paddington Station and Lechlade, “of crimson Chinese silk lined with yellow striped green”.

As a pioneer of “artistic” dress outside the studio, she was both admired and reviled, singled out in the caricatures of George du Maurier in Punch as “Mrs Cimabue Brown of the Aesthetic Movement’s Mutual Admiration Society”. And she was bold. “I won’t try to be respectable in case of absolute failure in the art line,” she claimed. If the Morrises ended up in the workhouse, she threatened to “tear up my clothes all day”.

When Rossetti died of an overdose of chloral in 1882 and his paintings were assembled out of private collections for a posthumous exhibition, the extent of his obsession with Jane was revealed to the public. As the critic Harry Quilter put it: “For the last 25 years of his life everything he wrote or painted could be traced to her.” Meeting Jane “forced him into one groove of thought and held him there like a vice”. After his death, she seemed even more willing to dress the part, to encourage the association between herself and the pictures, wearing “dark dull red with a garnet necklace and cross”.

'Pleasant, generous and beautiful': sketch for Dante Gabriel Rossetti's The Day Dream, 1880 - Courtesy of the Victoria and Albert Museum

It was hard to be condemned to age, when her face in Rossetti’s portraits remained 18, 25, 35 or as ageless as a goddess. But those who knew Jane understood she had always been more than just a face or a pose. At Kelmscott, we are granted a little glimpse of the Morrises together. William had slipped away from their friends, “lounging and larking in the orchard… soon afterwards we saw him in a summer bower with his head bowed in his wife’s lap, having his head cropped”. In a letter from Wales, Jane writes about her own hair – that extraordinary mane, “thick and crisped wonderfully”, as if forged “of some strange metal, thread by thread”, which William had immortalised in verse – being played with by a happy little baby, who was “making gigantic efforts to swallow it all”.

In 1886, Jane wrote to a friend: “I have had mungles. Perhaps you don’t know what that is, it is made up of grief and temper and various aches.” She recognised that “it may be called incurable at my age”; she was 46, and as Shaw had noted, “her wonderful curtain of hair was touched with grey and the Rossetti face 10 years older”.

But she would not resign herself to inevitable decline. Yes, William was gouty, May was engrossed in an unsuccessful love affair and Jane was “making frantic efforts to keep myself warm”. “In spite of it all,” she said, “I am learning to play on the mandoline, which is a great resource – it goes with May’s guitar and we make noises together that please me and I hope don’t annoy others much.”

At William’s funeral in 1896, onlookers treated Jane like an artefact rather than a living person. She looked “like the photograph of her as a very young woman, with the same sway in the folds of her cloak from the neck to the ground”.

After his death, Jane led “a curious isolated life. . . almost that of a hermit, and somehow it suits me”. William’s estate was valued at £55,000 (equivalent to more than £4 million in today’s money). “I perceive that I am really rich, but feel inexpressibly poor today,” she wrote on the second anniversary of his death. As her strength dwindled, she told Blunt, her former lover: “I know too well these windings up of life are not very cheerful; if one could just drop off quietly like autumn leaves, it would be so pleasant for everybody.”

In 1914, she was buried beside William. Silenced for so long, it is good to hear her own voice, to think of her sitting in the garden in the spring two years before her death, a little frail but warm and content. She tells her daughter: “I am basking in the sunshine today like a pussy.”

This is an edited extract from How We Might Live, by Suzanne Fagence Cooper (Quercus, £30)