Brain Dead Updates 4 Classic Vans Silhouettes in New Collaboration

Brain Dead and Vault by Vans have reunited to create a collection of four exclusive sneaker styles.

Arriving in two drops, the release is led by the OG Half Cab LX and OG Lampin LX silhouettes. The former, which celebrates its 30-year anniversary, is updated with vintage-inspired shades of burgundy, brown, off-white and more. The Half Cab logo is added to the tongue tag and sides, while the eyelets are given a colorful makeover in purple, green, red, blue and orange to round out the look. The Lampin dons a similar theme, with black, green and blue suede panels constructing the upper and Brain Dead's logo embroidered on the rear.

The second installment features Vans' classic OG Authentic LX and OG Slip-On LX silhouettes, which are both splashed with Brain Dead's branding in black-and-white checkerboard form. Sky blue piping details add a touch of contrast to the designs, complete with white shoelaces.

Peep the designs in the gallery above. The first drop of the Brain Dead x Vault by Vans collaboration is scheduled for June 14 at Brain Dead stores followed by the second release on July 15. The collab will receive a wider release on July 9 at select Vault by Vans retailers globally.