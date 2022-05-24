This Is Your Brain And Body On 'Hot Girl Walks'

Brittany Wong
·8 min read

The latest exercise craze on TikTok doesn’t require any exorbitantly priced equipment, but it does require a healthy dose of self-confidence.

This spring, seemingly everyone on the app ― or at least the youths ― has been talking about “Hot Girl Walks.”

Coined by Mia Lind while taking her daily stroll around the neighborhood during the pandemic, taking a Hot Girl Walk is as much about fitness as it is about cultivating a stronger sense of self-esteem.

“In lockdown, I was looking for a type of exercise that I didn’t dread to do and realized the meditative element that comes with going on a long walk,” Lind, an undergrad communications major at the University of Southern California, told HuffPost.

“I also felt that walking had a strong stigma as not being a valid form of exercise so gave ‘walking’ some rebranding as a Hot Girl Walk,” she said.

In her viral TikTok video, the 22-year-old outlines the three basic tenets of the Hot Girl Walk. On your walk, you should primarily think about three things:

  • What you’re grateful for

  • How hot you are (naturally, it’s not called a Hot Girl Walk for nothing)

  • Your goals and the steps you need to take to achieve them

@exactlyliketheothergirls

Reply to @666mjcksn666 follow to stay on non-toxic tik tok! There are a lot of new friends so this needed a redo #hotgirlwalk#fitness

♬ original sound - Mia

The idea is to get your daily exercise in while ruminating on all you’ve accomplished, all you’re teeing yourself up to accomplish, and, yes, how hot you are.

If negative thoughts crop up during your walk, Lind suggests queuing up a playlist with tracks that are Hot Girl Walk-minded and focusing on the lyrics. (Think: Beyonce’s Coachella set or something anthem-y like “Rebel Girl” by Bikini Kill.)

In her TikTok video, Lind does mention that she lost some weight by taking her extended walks ― for her, each walk is about four miles ― but she stresses that weight loss is not the intended goal of the Hot Girl Walk.

“There are several health benefits I could reference of walking, weight loss included, but the mental benefits and self-care aspect is the biggest change, or growth I have seen from the HGW,” she told HuffPost.

Moving your body in any way, including walking, is a research-backed way to release endorphins, a set of feel-good chemicals that dull pain receptors in the brain, reduce stress and leave you with a euphoric feeling. Even just a short 30-minute walk is enough to boost the mood of someone suffering from major depressive disorder, according to a 2005 study published in the journal of the American College of Sports Medicine.

Though walking isn’t as high-intensity as running, a 2013 study found that walkers who put in the same mileage as runners&nbsp;still get comparable reductions&nbsp;in high blood pressure, high cholesterol and coronary heart disease. (Photo: Getty Images)
Though walking isn’t as high-intensity as running, a 2013 study found that walkers who put in the same mileage as runners still get comparable reductions in high blood pressure, high cholesterol and coronary heart disease. (Photo: Getty Images)

Though walking isn’t as high-intensity as running, a 2013 study found that walkers who put in the same mileage as runners still get comparable reductions in high blood pressure, high cholesterol and coronary heart disease. (Photo: Getty Images)

It’s a great midday jolt to your creativity, too. Research from Stanford University has shown that creativity gets a boost while walking and shortly afterward. (Even better if you can take your walk in a nature preserve or in a quiet, tree-lined spot; researchers have also found that walking around in nature can lift your mood and help you stop dwelling on negative thoughts.)

“Not only has walking been shown to reduce depression symptoms and increase your creativity, but taking time for yourself to practice gratitude is the ultimate form of self-care and self-love,” said Vanessa Liu, an online Fitness trainer and nutritionist and a fan of the Hot Girl Walk.

“I love [Lind’s] advice in another video that you can ‘take that energy and carry it with you through the whole day,’” Liu said. “It’s a good reminder to take control of your life and can choose to live your best life despite your circumstances.”

Outside the mental reset, there’s obvious physical perks, too. Though walking isn’t as high-intensity as running, a 2013 study found that walkers who put in the same mileage as runners still get comparable reductions in high blood pressure, high cholesterol and coronary heart disease. (Yes, it may take a little longer to cover the same distance if you’re walking, but walking has less impact on the knees, hips and lower back, which may lead to greater adherence to actually exercising.)

If you’re looking to get your Hot Girl Walk on, below fitness experts and mental health practitioners who specialize in body image share how to get the most out of your walks.

Mind your posture. 

Walk like the hot person you know you are by making sure your posture is just-so: Chest upright, with your head held high, looking forward into the distance. You may want to slightly bend your elbows while swinging your arms.

“Stand tall while walking and pack your shoulders back and down; you’re aligning your mental world optimally so align your skeleton as well,” said Bianca Russo, a certified personal trainer and a body acceptance advocate.

Improved posture will reduce potential aches and pains during and after the walk, Russo said.

“Remember that making even minor changes in how you hold yourself up may feel awkward or tiring at first, but in time these adjustments are investments for your longevity,” she explained.

Walk without a time or distance requirement.

Lind walks two miles to her destination and two miles back, but tailor your walk to you and what is capable for your body on any one day, said Julia Parzyck, an disorder recovery coach and a body-acceptance influencer.

“If four miles at a certain pace doesn’t feel good for your body, don’t do it,” she said. “Your body knows best and even if it’s a five-minute walk around the block or just standing outside for some fresh air, that is enough.”

Don’t beat yourself up yourself if you can’t sustain positive thoughts the whole time.&nbsp; (Photo: Halfpoint Images via Getty Images)
Don’t beat yourself up yourself if you can’t sustain positive thoughts the whole time. (Photo: Halfpoint Images via Getty Images)

Don’t beat yourself up yourself if you can’t sustain positive thoughts the whole time.  (Photo: Halfpoint Images via Getty Images)

Ditch the “hot” part, if that feels better to you.

Parzyck goes on multiple walks weekly and while she agrees that walking is wonderful for your mental health, she doesn’t love the “Hot Girl” aspect of this trend.

“It doesn’t feel inclusive and it’s not accessible to everyone,” she said. “Not everyone has the ability to get outdoors and go for walks, and if you don’t have that ability, it doesn’t mean you’re not hot.”

Jess Sprengle, a licensed professional therapist who specializes in treating eating disorders, also feels a little uncomfortable about the “hot” part of the packaging.

“I like the idea of targeted thoughts while engaging in health-promoting activity, but it’s hard to know if this is actually health-promoting activity or just ... diet culture-promoting activity with a sprinkle of toxic positivity thrown in, especially given the before and after pic in the TikTok video,” she said.

Lind does stress that the goal is not weight loss. That said, Sprengle is right to point out that TikTok in general has a problem with body positive content.

Put on music that moves you, not a podcast. 

In her TikTok videos, Lind challenges people to walk without their earbuds. If you do want some background noise, she encourages you to listen to mood-boosting music rather than something more distracting like a podcast. (Megan Thee Stallionis going to get you moving more than the dulcet tones of Michael Barbaro on “The Daily.” Sorry to that man.)

Liu thinks music is preferable, too.

“People have a tendency to synchronize their movements with music,” she said. “Think about how your toe starts tapping or your head starts bobbing when you hear a catchy beat.”

Listening to music helps you keep up the pace of your walk, the trainer said, plus, “a playlist with feel-good music can be inspiring and help you articulate or crystallize your goals and what you’re grateful for and how hot you are.”

“Simply by choosing a walking route with hills will increase your intensity as well as walking faster and longer,” said Kyla Beland, a health and wellness YouTuber.&nbsp; (Photo: Igor Alecsander via Getty Images)
“Simply by choosing a walking route with hills will increase your intensity as well as walking faster and longer,” said Kyla Beland, a health and wellness YouTuber. (Photo: Igor Alecsander via Getty Images)

“Simply by choosing a walking route with hills will increase your intensity as well as walking faster and longer,” said Kyla Beland, a health and wellness YouTuber.  (Photo: Igor Alecsander via Getty Images)

Incorporate mindfulness into your walk.

To get the most out of your walk, add a dose of mindfulness into your routine, said Samantha DeCaro, a psychologist in Pennsylvania.

“There are various techniques that can help you stay present,” she said. “Notice the colors, temperature, and smells around you. Shift attention to the air on your skin, the feeling of the ground beneath your feet, and the physical sensations happening inside of you.”

Pay attention, on purpose, to the rhythms, melody, and harmonies of the songs on your playlist.

“When distracted, simply observe your breath entering and exiting your lungs to anchor back into the present moment,” she added.

Don’t beat yourself up if you can’t sustain positive thoughts the whole time.

If you notice you’re having trouble thinking positive thoughts, be compassionate with yourself, DeCaro said. Avoiding what’s floating into your head isn’t likely to quell those nagging thoughts.

“The paradox of avoidance is that it can often strengthen the very thing we’re trying to avoid,” she said. “If drowning out your thoughts isn’t working for you, try to simply notice your thoughts without judgment and remind yourself that our thoughts aren’t facts. Notice your breath moving in and out of your lungs or tap into your five senses.”

And if walking for a long stretch isn’t working for you on any one day, cut yourself some slack there, too.

“Be sure to tune into and honor your body’s cues rather than relying on a set of external rules,” DeCaro said. “There will likely be days when choosing to rest at home or taking a much shorter walk will be what your mind and body truly needs.”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Stamkos, Kucherov lead Lightning past Panthers 5-1 in Game 3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking into threats made toward Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. The team said Sunday night it was aware of threats against Kadri and was working with loc

  • Defending champ Krejcikova loses to French foe in 1st round

    PARIS (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova arrived at the French Open as the defending champion in singles and doubles. She also was coming off a three-month absence from the tour because of an injured right elbow, so even her own expectations were rather modest. Krejcikova was right to be apprehensive — and on Monday, she become only the third woman in the professional era to exit in the first round at Roland Garros a year after earning the trophy. The second-seeded Krejcikova got off to a terrific start

  • Lightning up 3-0 in series, Panthers at brink of elimination

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Steven Stamkos scored two goals and Nikita Kucherov had a goal and three assists and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 5-1 to move to the brink of another trip to the Eastern Conference final on Sunday. Corey Perry and Erik Cernak also scored, and reigning Conn Smythe Trophy winner Andrei Vasilevskiy had 34 saves to help the two-time defending Stanley Cup champions take a commanding 3-0 series lead over the Panthers, who had the NHL’s best record during the reg

  • Perron scores twice, Blues even series with 4-1 win over Avs

    DENVER (AP) — David Perron scored twice as St. Louis switched up its line combinations, Jordan Binnington made 30 saves and the Blues beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-1 on Thursday night to tie their second-round series at a game apiece. Jordan Kyrou added a goal and Brandon Saad sealed it with an empty-netter for the Blues as they rode another stellar performance from Binnington. The Blues goaltender stopped 51 shots during a 3-2 overtime loss in Game 1. Binnington's flashing his 2019 form, when a

  • NHL, St. Louis police looking at threats against Avs' Kadri

    The NHL said Monday that St. Louis police are investigating threats made toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri, who has been the subject of racist social media posts since he was involved in a collision that knocked Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington out for the rest of the series. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly told The Associated Press by email that the league and police looking into the situation. “We take threats made to any of our players or other club personnel seriously,” Daly said

  • CPL champion Pacific FC keeps rolling under coach James Merriman

    Defending CPL champion Pacific FC has not missed a beat this season, despite the departure of head coach Pa-Modou Kah and several key players after last year's successful title run. James Merriman, elevated from assistant to head coach, has Pacific atop the Canadian Premier League standings at 5-1-1 ahead of its date with visiting York United (2-2-2) on Friday night. "There was a lot of transition in the off-season. It can be tough and a lot of challenges," said Merriman. "The way that the group

  • Pereira leads PGA Championship; Woods withdraws after 79

    TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Mito Pereira spent four hours soaring and sliding at Southern Hills in the cold and wind, calling it the biggest round of his life Saturday in the PGA Championship and one that gave him an idea of what to expect Sunday. Pereira soared to a five-shot lead. He nearly lost it all in six holes. And when a third round as fickle as the wind finally ended, the 27-year-old from Chile stood on the cusp of fame. He made three birdies over his last six holes, the final hole from just ou

  • Let Brady Tkachuk enjoy his brother’s run

    The suggestion that Brady Tkachuk's public display of fandom is an issue is asinine. If anything, it shows how important winning is to the Tkachuks.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Sunday, the Calgary Flames visit the Edmonton Oilers in Game 3 of their second-round series at 8 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links below.

  • A United Airlines worker picked a fight with a CFL player and it did not go well

    A wild video has emerged of Calgary Stampeders receiver and ex-NFLer Brendan Langley brawling it out with a United Airlines employee.

  • A brief history of the Stanley Cup Playoffs' Battle of Alberta

    The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are fighting the Battle of Alberta in the playoffs for the sixth time in the rivalry's history. Here's a brief look back at the five previous encounters between the two: 1983: OILERS WON 4-1 In the first meeting between the two sides in the playoffs, the Oilers began a trend of dominance against Calgary, taking the series in five games. Wayne Gretzky finished with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in the series as Edmonton took the Smythe Division final

  • Nashville tops Montreal 2-1, ups home unbeaten streak to 23

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Hany Mukhtar scored the deciding goal to spark Nashville to a 2-1 victory over CF Montreal on Wednesday, upping Nashville's home unbeaten streak to 23 straight. Nashville's run ties the LA Galaxy (2014-15) for the third longest streak in MLS history. The Houston Dynamo (2011-13) hold the record with 30. Real Salt Lake had a 29-match run in 2009-11. Mukhtar’s game-winner came in the 51st minute, putting Nashville (5-4-3) on top 2-0. C.J. Sapong assisted on the goal. Alex M

  • New scrutiny for Avs' Kadri after Binnington collision

    DENVER (AP) — That water bottle tossed toward Colorado Avalanche forward Nazem Kadri hardly came out of nowhere. For two straight postseasons, Kadri has been the agitator that makes Colorado go and the pest that drives the St. Louis Blues crazy. In Saturday night’s 5-2 victory, Kadri’s collision with Blues defenseman Calle Rosen ended with him in the lap of St. Louis goalie Jordan Binnington, who left the game in the first period with a lower-body injury and is now out of the playoffs. Binningto

  • Canada drops 6-3 decision to Switzerland at world hockey championship

    HELSINKI — Dean Kukan and Nico Hischier scored power-play goals and Denis Malgin had two assists as Switzerland defeated Canada 6-3 on Saturday at the world hockey championship. Michael Fora, Jonas Siegenthaler, Pius Suter and Timo Meier - into an empty net - also scored for the unbeaten Swiss (5-0-0-0) at the Helsinki Ice Hall. Kent Johnson opened the scoring for the Canadians (4-0-0-1), who suffered their first loss of the preliminary round. Adam Lowry and Drake Batherson had the other goals a

  • Jalen Harris is back, can he help the Raptors?

    After a season overseas, Jalen Harris has returned to Toronto and is eligible to be reinstated by the NBA. Assuming that happens, how does he fit with the Raptors' vision and where could he potentially be an asset? Amit Mann and Oren Weisfeld discuss that along with ways Deandre Ayton, Serge Ibaka & Mo Bamba could fit with Toronto and new skills Gary Trent Jr. could add this offseason on the latest episode of the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Oilers, Flames alumni look back at last playoff Battle of Alberta: 'A lot of hate'

    CALGARY — Esa Tikkanen could feel his team's season, and perhaps the Edmonton Oilers' dynasty, starting to slip away. He also knew a 3-0 deficit — even in the knife-edged Battle of Alberta — didn't mean much at the time. The Oilers found themselves in that big hole early in Game 7 against the Calgary Flames on April 16, 1991, at what was then known as the Olympic Saddledome. Looking to shake his team to life, Edmonton head coach John Muckler called timeout late in the first period. "He goes, 'We

  • Evacuation at Labatt Memorial Park during London Majors home opener

    Fans were evacuated from Labatt Memorial Park in the fifth inning of the London Majors home opener on Friday night due to concerns of a possible gas leak at a concession stand. A number of police and fire department vehicles were called in at around 9:20 p.m., with fans being told over the PA system to leave the premises. A police news release said there were reports of two people in need of medical attention and that there was of a strong odour of gas in the air. "They put an announcement on th

  • Former Wild prospect Kris Foucault saves girl from drowning

    Former NHL prospect saved a six-year-old girl from drowning while on vacation in the Bahamas.