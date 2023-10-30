Braime Group PLC's (LON:BMT) Has Had A Decent Run On The Stock market: Are Fundamentals In The Driver's Seat?

Braime Group's (LON:BMT) stock up by 5.6% over the past three months. We wonder if and what role the company's financials play in that price change as a company's long-term fundamentals usually dictate market outcomes. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Braime Group's ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Braime Group is:

15% = UK£3.1m ÷ UK£20m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.15.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Braime Group's Earnings Growth And 15% ROE

To start with, Braime Group's ROE looks acceptable. Even when compared to the industry average of 15% the company's ROE looks quite decent. Braime Group's decent returns aren't reflected in Braime Group'smediocre five year net income growth average of 2.9%. So, there could be some other factors at play that could be impacting the company's growth. For instance, the company pays out a huge portion of its earnings as dividends, or is faced with competitive pressures.

Story continues

As a next step, we compared Braime Group's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 14% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Braime Group's's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Braime Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

A low three-year median payout ratio of 17% (implying that the company retains the remaining 83% of its income) suggests that Braime Group is retaining most of its profits. However, the low earnings growth number doesn't reflect this as high growth usually follows high profit retention. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Moreover, Braime Group has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more suggesting that management must have perceived that the shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth.

Summary

In total, it does look like Braime Group has some positive aspects to its business. Although, we are disappointed to see a lack of growth in earnings even in spite of a high ROE and and a high reinvestment rate. We believe that there might be some outside factors that could be having a negative impact on the business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 1 risk we have identified for Braime Group visit our risks dashboard for free.

