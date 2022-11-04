‘Brahmastra Part One: Shiva’ Review: Superhero Extravaganza Underwhelmingly Launches Franchise

Simon Abrams
·5 min read
Star India/20th Century

The over-inflated Bollywood superhero fantasy “Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva” is the kind of pre-fabricated Hollywood-style event blockbuster that the Hindi-language film industry has been chasing after for years now, but somehow still hasn’t nailed.

This family-friendly action-adventure circles well-charted territory that was previously meandered about by other recent Hindi language superhero pics, like “Krrish” (2006), “Ra.One” (2011), and “Krrish 3” (2013).

The main selling points of “Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva,” which follows a formulaic plot to thwart an evil demigod, are its lavish special effects and MCU-style branding. (The movie is the first in a planned “Astraverse” trilogy.) Neither the action scenes nor the musical numbers stand out though, and none of the characters or their performers transcend their expected roles.

Also Read:
‘My Policeman’ Review: Harry Styles’ LGBTQ Love-Triangle Tale Can’t Balance Time Periods

Released about a month and a half before Diwali, “Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva” still presents itself as a holiday-themed spectacular, right down to its protagonists’ heavily foregrounded certainty that love and light will inevitably defeat encroaching darkness. (Diwali is “a festival of light,” as a newspaper headline boldly declares within the movie)

A handsomely animated opening scene establishes the movie’s mytho-fantasy backstory: for centuries, the Brahmānsh, a clandestine group of Himalayan cultists, have protected the world using their super-powered Astra weapons, like the Brahmāstra, the Astra whatsit to rule them all. Now, in modern-day Mumbai, the “Watchmen”-style murder of a prominent scientist (Shah Rukh Khan in a prominent and extensive cameo) kicks off a mysterious plot to re-unite the Brahmāstra, whose three pieces have been split up and entrusted to various members of the Brahmānsh.

The fate of the world depends on Shiva (Ranbir Kapoor), a happy-go-lucky DJ who can sometimes manipulate fire with his mind. Shiva’s also plagued by “Lord of the Rings”–style visions of Dev, a fiery stone deity who psychically empowers the evil Junoon (TV star Mouni Roy), the latter of whom murders Khan’s character and steals his portion of the Brahmāstra. Junoon wants to use the Brahmāstra to revive Dev, but the reunification of that particular Astra could destroy the planet, so Shiva must stop her.

Also Read:
Why Amazon Is Doubling Down on Indian Series and Movies | Charts

Shiva’s joined in his hero’s quest by under-developed girlfriend Isha (Alia Bhatt), whose love gives Shiva enough magically enhanced strength to match Junoon and her makeshift army of Dev-worshipping cannon fodder. Shiva’s also mentored by the imaginatively named Guru (Amitabh Bachchan), the leader of the Brahmānsh and a primary source of expository dialogue following the movie’s post-interval break. Guru also teaches a multicultural group of Astra-using kids at his Himalayan ashram, where the Brahmānsh ultimately confront Junoon and her followers.

This familiar plot occasionally stops and starts for action scenes and musical numbers. Shiva’s fire powers stand out among the Brahmānsh’s abilities since his multi-colored pyrotechnics have more personality than everyone else’s generic-looking energy beams. Everybody strikes action-figure poses and vaults around surprisingly well-lit and generously paced action scenes, which are at least snappier than the MCU’s over-edited set pieces.

Unfortunately, even the movie’s best song-and-dance numbers tend to substitute kitchen-sink pageantry for dynamic choreography and distinctive production design. A festive introductory musical number features an impressive number of performers and some attractive costumes, but nothing really memorable regarding song lyrics or dance moves. At least Bachchan gets to rattle a big blue sword; the Bollywood figurehead does not otherwise stand out in scenes that were clearly designed to showcase visual effects. Still, for such an expensive and well-hyped production, “Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva” will probably disappoint fans of recent maximalist Indian blockbusters, particularly South Indian hitmaker S.S. Rajamouli’s crossover hit “RRR.”

Also Read:
How ‘India Sweets and Spices’ Filmmaker Geeta Malik Walked the Fine Line Between Satire and Stereotype

Still, it’s telling that Bachchan doesn’t get to do much in “Brahmāstra Part One: Shiva” despite his venerable token role. Big B has been passing the proverbial baton to the next generation of Bollywood stars for a few years now, but very few of his successors have successfully broken out of their cookie-cutter star roles. So it’s unsurprising that, while Bhatt and Kapoor have some chemistry, their characters’ romance never seems to matter beyond paying constant lip service to the power of wuv.

Isha constantly inserts herself into Shiva’s narrative, and he inevitably realizes that she deserves to be his sidekick, because only her affection can kick his superpowers up a notch. This pseudo-romantic power dynamic will seem especially disappointing to Bhatt’s fans, who know she can and often has done better, as in her marquee-topping performances in “RRR” and “Gangubai Kathiawadi” from earlier this year.

Kapoor doesn’t fare much better, despite being more prominently situated in this movie’s firmament of stars. He’s certainly not helped by plodding dialogue and an unlovable search for his lost parents, whose identities will surprise only the most credulous viewers. Then again, both Bachchan and Khan have done a lot more with much less, so Kapoor’s not completely blameless for sweating his way through such a hotly tipped lead performance. He practically drowns on dry land when, in a later scene, Shiva slowly but surely pieces together how he’s related to Dev.

Maybe the inevitable sequel, tentatively named “Brahmāstra Part Two: Dev”, will feature a protagonist worth rooting for. Until then, expectant Bollywood fans will have to make do with “Part One,” a wan tentpole whose qualities never exceed its unrealized potential.

“Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva” opens in U.S. theaters Sept. 9 via 20th Century Studios and premieres Nov. 4 on Hulu.

Latest Stories

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Raptors' all-star guard Fred VanVleet listed as out against Atlanta

    TORONTO — Raptors guard Fred VanVleet was listed as unavailable for Toronto's game Monday against the visiting Atlanta Hawks. Coach Nick Nurse said VanVleet didn't participate in Sunday's practice due to lower back tightness. Nurse said rookie Christian Koloko would be slotted into the starting lineup. VanVleet struggled in Friday's 112-90 loss to Philadelphia, shooting 0-for-11, including eight missed three-pointers. His single point came on a free throw. The 28-year-old, who earned all-star ho

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Bruce Boudreau adapts on way to 600 wins as an NHL coach

    When Bruce Boudreau finally got his first chance to be an NHL coach with Washington in 2007, he took over a staff with only a few assistants. George McPhee told Boudreau to coach the way he wanted to coach and he'd be there a while. Boudreau did that, helped the Washington Capitals make the playoffs four times and has spent the bulk of the past 15 years working the same magic around the league. Now with the Vancouver Canucks, Boudreau last week became the second-fastest coach to reach 600 wins,

  • Zibanejad scores in 3rd to lift Rangers past Coyotes, 3-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Mika Zibanejad broke a tie in the third period, Artemi Panarin had a goal and two assists and the New York Rangers kept the Arizona Coyotes winless at Mullett Arena with a 3-2 victory Sunday night. The Coyotes couldn't capitalize on a raucous crowd in the opener at the 5,000-seat Arizona State University arena Friday night, losing 3-2 to Winnipeg in overtime. New York pressured Arizona early despite playing the night before and went up on Alexis Lafreniere's second-period goa

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Quarterbacks Collaros, Bethel-Thompson lead CFL all-star teams

    TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams. The CFL initially unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday in voting conducted by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches. Later on Wednesday night, the league issued revised all-star squads after an error in tabulation and weighting of votes was discovered, which resulte

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • NFL playoff picture: NFC will be a wild race to the finish

    The NFC is surprisingly more competitive than the AFC this year, in particular the East division, which could potentially see all four teams qualify for the NFL playoffs.

  • Ducks D Jamie Drysdale out 4-6 months with shoulder injury

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Anaheim Ducks defenseman Jamie Drysdale has a torn labrum in his left shoulder, possibly sidelining him for the rest of the season. Drysdale injured the shoulder during the Ducks' loss at Vegas last Friday, and he will have surgery soon, the team announced Monday. He is expected to be out for four to six months. The 20-year-old Drysdale is a promising playmaker chosen sixth overall by Anaheim in the 2020 draft. He has no points with a minus-3 rating in eight games this sea

  • Veteran running back Harris resumes practising with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Andrew Harris has resumed practising with the Toronto Argonauts. The veteran Canadian running back was back on the practice field Friday after missing Toronto's final 10 regular-season games following surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. He was injured in the Argos' 34-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 12 and the initial prognosis was Harris's year was done. Toronto (11-7) finished atop the East Division standings for a second straight year to earn an opening-round playoff bye.

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Canada's Maggie Mac Neil wins record-setting gold medal in 100m butterfly at World Cup in Toronto

    Dozens of children leaned over the gallery railing at Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre, shouting to their swimming heroes, begging for an autograph. "Maggie!" "Kylie!" "Penny!" "Summer!" "Sydney!" The chorus of piping young voices was at its loudest as Maggie Mac Neil of London, Ont., won the women's 100-metre butterfly in 54.78 seconds on Sunday to set a World Cup record and break her own Canadian record. The reigning Olympic and world champion also finished the weekend as the overall points winner