Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against SOS Limited, Canoo, Kadmon Holdings, and Multiplan Corporation and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire
NEW YORK, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS), Canoo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV), Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN), and MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

SOS Limited (NYSE: SOS)

Class Period: July 22, 2020 to February 25, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2021

When the Company went public in April 2017, it was known as “China Rapid Finance Limited” and claimed to focus on a peer-to-peer, micro-lending business. The Company later changed its name to “SOS Limited” in July 2020 and sold its peer-to-peer, micro-lending business in August 2020, rebranding itself into an emergency services business. In January 2021, the Company again shifted its business focus, this time to cryptocurrency mining.

Critical to SOS’s purportedly successful transition into a cryptocurrency mining business were the Company’s claims to have entered into an agreement with HY International Group New York Inc. (“HY”), which calls itself the “world's largest mining machine matchmaker,” to acquire 15,645 mining rigs—i.e., personal computing machines built specifically for cryptocurrency mining—for $20 million, and the Company’s plans to purchase FXK Technology Corporation (“FXK”), a purported Canadian cryptocurrency technology firm.

On February 26, 2021, Hindenburg Research (“Hindenburg”) and Culper Research (“Culper”) released commentary on SOS, claiming that the Company was an intricate “pump and dump” scheme that used fake addresses and doctored photos of crypto mining rigs to create an illusion of success. The analysts noted, for example, that SOS’s SEC filings listed a hotel room as the Company's headquarters. The analysts also questioned whether SOS had actually purchased mining rigs that it claimed to own, as the entity from which SOS purportedly bought the mining rigs appeared to be a fake shell company. The analysts further alleged that the photos SOS had published of their purported “mining rigs” were phony. Culper noted that photographs of SOS’s “miners” did not depict the A10 Pro machines that the Company claimed to own and instead appeared to show different devices altogether. Hindenburg, for its part, found that the original images from SOS’s website actually belonged to another company.

On this news, SOS’s American depositary share price fell $1.27 per share, or 21.03%, to close at $4.77 per ADS on February 26, 2021.

The complaint, filed on March 30, 2021, alleges that, throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) SOS had misrepresented the true nature, location, and/or existence of at least one of the principal executive offices listed in its SEC filings; (ii) HY and FXK were either undisclosed related parties and/or entities fabricated by the Company; (iii) the Company had misrepresented the type and/or existence of the mining rigs that it claimed to have purchased; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the SOS class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SOS

Canoo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOEV)

Class Period: August 18, 2020 to March 29, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 1, 2021

Canoo was formed by a business combination between Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (a special purpose acquisition (SPAC) company) and Canoo Holdings Limited in December 2020. The Company is a mobile technology company that develops electric vehicles. The complaint, filed on April 2, 2021, alleges that prior to and after the combination, the Company promoted a business model based on a three-phased approach to generating revenue and growth: (i) an engineering services segment, (ii) the sales of subscriptions to vehicles to consumers, and (iii) the sale of vehicles to other businesses.

On March 29, 2021, the Company revealed that it was radically changing its business model by deemphasizing its engineering services business and by no longer focusing on its subscription-based business.

In response to this news, shares of Canoo fell $2.50 (or $21.2%) from a March 29, 2021 close of $11.80 per share to close at $9.30 per share on March 30, 2021.

The complaint further alleges that defendants misled investors by misrepresenting and/or failing to disclose that: (i) the Company’s engineering services segment was not a viable business, would not provide meaningful revenue in 2021, and would not reduce operational risk; (ii) that the Company would no longer be focused on its subscription-based business model; and (iii) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Canoo class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/GOEV

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: KDMN)

Class Period: October 1, 2020 to March 10, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 2, 2021

Kadmon is a biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidates include, among others, belumosudil (KD025), an orally administered selective inhibitor of the rho-associated coiled-coil kinase 2 (“ROCK2”), which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of chronic graft-versus host disease (“cGVHD”).

On September 30, 2020, post-market, Kadmon announced the submission of a New Drug Application (“NDA”) for belumosudil for the treatment of cGVHD (the “Belumosudil NDA”) with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”).

On March 10, 2021, Kadmon issued a press release “announc[ing] that the [FDA] has extended the review period” for the Belumosudil NDA and that, “[i]n a notice received from the FDA on March 9, 2021, the Company was informed that the [PDUFA] goal date for its Priority Review of belumosudil has been extended to August 30, 2021.” Kadmon advised investors that “[t]he FDA extended the PDUFA date to allow time to review additional information submitted by Kadmon in response to a recent FDA information request,” and that “[t]he submission of the additional information has been determined by the FDA to constitute a major amendment to the NDA, resulting in an extension of the PDUFA date by three months.”

On this news, Kadmon’s stock price fell $0.52 per share, or 10.57%, to close at $4.40 per share on March 11, 2021.

The complaint, filed on April 2, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Belumosudil NDA was incomplete and/or deficient; (ii) the additional new data that the Company submitted in support of the Belumosudil NDA in response to an information request from the FDA materially altered the NDA submission; (iii) accordingly, the initial Belumosudil NDA submission lacked the degree of support that the Company had led investors to believe; (iv) accordingly, the FDA was likely to extend the PDUFA target action date to review the Belumosudil NDA; and (v) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Kadmon class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/KDMN

Multiplan Corporation (NYSE: MPLN)

Class Period: Securities purchased between July 12, 2020 and November 10, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”) and all holders of Churchill III Class A common stock entitled to vote on Churchill III’s merger with and acquisition of Polaris Parent Corp. and its consolidated subsidiaries (collectively, “MultiPlan”), which was consummated in October 2020 (the “Merger”).

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 7, 2021

Churchill III is a blank check company that merged with MultiPlan, a healthcare cost specialist.

In July 2020, Churchill III announced that it had entered into a preliminary agreement, subject to shareholder approval, to merge with MultiPlan. MultiPlan is a New York-based data analytics end-to-end cost management solutions provider to the U.S. healthcare industry.

The Multiplan class action lawsuit alleges that defendants made materially false and misleading statements in connection with the Merger and during the Class Period regarding the business, operation, and prospects of MultiPlan.

On November 11, 2020 – only one month after the close of the Merger – Muddy Waters published a report on Churchill III titled “MultiPlan: Private Equity Necrophilia Meets The Great 2020 Money Grab” (the “Muddy Waters Report”). Among other revelations, the Muddy Waters Report revealed that MultiPlan was in the process of losing its largest client, UnitedHealthcare, which was estimated to cost the Company up to 35% of its revenues and 80% of its levered free cash flow within two years.

As a result of this news, the price of Churchill III securities plummeted. By November 12, 2020, the price of Churchill III Class A common stock fell to a low of just $6.12 per share, nearly 40% below the price at which shareholders could have redeemed their shares at the time of the shareholder vote on the Merger.

For more information on the Multiplan class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/MPLN

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


