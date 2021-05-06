Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Ebang, 3D Systems, Amdocs, and Champignon Brands and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire
·7 min read

NEW YORK, May 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Ebang International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON), 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD), Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX), and Champignon Brands, Inc. (Other OTC: SHRMF). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.

Ebang International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBON)

Class Period: June 26, 2020 and April 5, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 7, 2021

On April 6, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a report alleging, among other things, that Ebang is directing proceeds from its IPO last year into a “series of opaque deals with insiders and questionable counterparties.” According to the report, Ebang raised $21 million in November 2020, claiming the proceeds would go “primarily for development,” and that instead the funds were directed to repay related-party loans to a relative of the Ebang’s Chief Executive Officer, Dong Hu. The report also noted that Ebang’s earlier efforts to go public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange had failed due to widespread media coverage of a sales inflation scheme with Yindou, a Chinese peer-to-peer online lending platform that defrauded 20,000 retail investors in 2018, with $655 million “vanish[ing] into thin air.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.82, or approximately 13%, to close at $5.53 per share on April 6, 2021.

On April 6, 2021, after the market closed, Ebang issued a statement stating that, though it believed the report “contain[ed] many errors, unsupported speculations and inaccurate interpretations of events,” the “Board, together with its Audit Committee, intends to further review and examine the allegations and misinformation therein and will take whatever necessary and appropriate actions may be required to protect the interest of its shareholders.”

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $0.12, or 2.17%, to close at $5.41 per share on April 7, 2021. The stock price continued to decline over the next trading session by $0.38, or 7%, to close at $5.03 per share on April 8, 2021.

The complaint, filed on April 8, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the proceeds from Ebang’s public offerings had been directed to an low yield, long term bonds to an underwriter and to related parties rather than used to develop the Company’s operations; (2) that Ebang’s sales were declining and the Company had inflated reported sales, including through the sale of defective units; (3) that Ebang’s attempts to go public in Hong Kong had failed due to allegations of embezzling investor funds and inflated sales figures; (4) that Ebang’s purported cryptocurrency exchange was merely the purchase of an out-of-the-box crypto exchange; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

For more information on the Ebang class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/EBON

3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD)

Class Period: May 6, 2020 to March 1, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2021

On March 2, 2021, 3D Systems filed a NT-10-K with the SEC, stating that their 10- K filing would be delayed.

On this news, 3D Systems’s stock price fell $7.62 per share, or more than 19.6%, from closing at $38.79 per share on March 1, 2021 to close at $31.17 per share on March 2, 2021, damaging investors.

The complaint, filed on May 9, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) 3D Systems lacked proper internal controls over financial reporting; and (2) as a result, 3D Systems’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the 3D Systems class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/DDD

Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ: DOX)

Class Period: December 13, 2016 to March 30, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 8, 2021

Amdocs, through its global subsidiaries, provides software and services to communications, cable and satellite, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. Historically, the Company’s largest percentage of revenues come from its North American business, mostly the U.S., particularly from large customers including, among others, AT&T Inc. (“AT&T”).

On March 31, 2021, Jehoshaphat Research (“Jehoshaphat”) published a short-seller report addressing Amdocs, which alleged that Amdocs overstated its profits, evidenced by steady parent profits despite declining subsidiary profits; that there was a concerning pattern of reputable auditors resigning, only to be replaced by “scandal-plagued or tiny shops”; that Amdocs “window-dressed” its balance sheets to keep its large borrowing a secret, namely by paying down its debt just prior to the end of each quarter, therefore showing a debt-free balance sheet on that day, before reborrowing the money shortly thereafter; and that all of the foregoing was corroborated by former employees and direct competitors of the Company, who noted that Amdocs was losing AT&T as a customer, as well as a former American Amdocs executive, who stated that the Company’s “US business was declining at a rate of [around] 7% annually . . . but then we would see the company [publish results that] say North America is stable.”

On this news, Amdocs’ ordinary share price fell $9.19 per share, or 11.58%, to close at $70.15 per share on March 31, 2021.

The complaint, filed on April 9, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Amdocs overstated its profits, cash, and liquidity, while understating its debt; (ii) Amdocs concealed its large borrowing; (iii) while Amdocs’ reported results showed that its North American business was stable, that business was actually deteriorating annually, in part because the Company was losing AT&T as a customer; and (iv) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

For more information on the Amdocs class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/DOX

Champignon Brands, Inc. (Other OTC: SHRMF)

Class Period: March 27, 2020 to February 17, 2021

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: June 9, 2021

On February 17, 2021, Champignon issued a press release entitled “Champignon Brands to Restate Financial Statements and MD&A has Prepared CSE Listing Statement”.

On this news, Champignon’s stock price fell 10% to close at $0.687 per share on February 17, 2021.

The complaint, filed on April 10, 2021, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Champignon had undisclosed material weaknesses and insufficient financial controls; (2) Champignon’s previously issued financial statements were false and unreliable; (3) Champignon’s earlier reported financial statements would need to be restated; (4) Champignon’s acquisitions involved an undisclosed related party; (5) as a result of the foregoing and subsequent reporting delays and issues, the British Columbia Securities Commission would suspend Champignon’s from trading; and (6) as a result, defendants’ statements about Champignon’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on the Champignon Brands class action go to: https://bespc.com/cases/SHRMF

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York, California, and South Carolina. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact Information:
Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.
Brandon Walker, Esq.
Melissa Fortunato, Esq.
Marion Passmore, Esq.
(212) 355-4648
investigations@bespc.com
www.bespc.com


Latest Stories

  • Rangers' Pavel Buchnevich ejected for cross check on Anthony Mantha

    Pavel Buchnevich was punched in the back of the head by Tom Wilson on Monday, and was ejected Wednesday for his own cross check on Anthony Mantha.

  • Chelsea ousts Madrid, will face Manchester City in Champions League final

    Chelsea will end a turbulent season by playing in the Champions League final after making the competition's most successful team look ordinary.

  • Canada's 15-year-old super prospect Connor Bedard wows hockey world with more magic at U18 worlds

    Connor Bedard is just 15 years old but he's been easily the best player at the 2021 IIHF World U18 Championships.

  • Rangers-Capitals erupts with full-on line brawl after Tom Wilson controversy

    The first period between the Washington Capitals and New York Rangers featured several fights, in an ugly moment for the NHL.

  • Orioles pitcher John Means dazzles during no-hitter against Mariners

    John Means threw the 10th no-hitter in Orioles history Wednesday.

  • Rangers fire president John Davidson, GM Jeff Gorton in stunning shakeup

    The firings come just one day after the Rangers put out a scathing release ripping the NHL DoPS and calling for George Parros' job.

  • Brett Favre on Aaron Rodgers: 'My gut tells me that he'd rather sit out than play' for Packers again

    "But the thing is, life's too short, I want him to be happy."

  • Kawhi praises progression of former teammates Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam

    Kawhi Leonard took time after Tuesday's Clippers-Raptors matchup to pump the tires of former teammates Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.

  • Fred VanVleet on Raptors' frustrating season: 'We're the best worst team of all-time'

    Fred VanVleet was quick to note he was kidding, but we can't think of a better bunch of words to summarize the 2021 Toronto Raptors.

  • Report: Aaron Rodgers called Packers GM 'Jerry Krause' in texts with teammates

    Rodgers apparently found a creative way to mock the GM he reportedly loathes.

  • Toronto Blue Jays returning to Buffalo for second year in a row

    The Blue Jays say they will call Sahlen Field home starting June 1.

  • Survey: Misogyny, racism and bullying prevalent across Canadian youth hockey

    Canada's game continues to grapple with a culture of misogyny, racism and bullying, according to a survey of former youth hockey coaches and players.

  • Blue Jays proving they are prioritizing present over future

    Patience no longer rules the day for the Blue Jays, who have hinted at an increased urgency around the ball club.

  • Canelo Alvarez vs. Billy Joe Saunders: Date, time, how to watch

    Watch Canelo Alvarez take on Billy Joe Saunders live on DAZN this Saturday.

  • Watch the Champions League semifinals live this week with a free trial

    The final four of the Champions League will reach its riveting end, while two domestic ties carry heavy European implications for next year.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • New York Rangers abruptly dump team president, GM

    The New York Rangers abruptly fired president John Davidson and general manager Jeff Gorton on Wednesday with three games left in the season, a shocking move in the aftermath of the latest controversy for the storied NHL organization. Chris Drury was named president and GM. He previously served as associate GM under Davidson and Gorton. ”We want to thank JD and Jeff for their contributions to the organization,” owner James Dolan said in a statement. “They are both great hockey professionals who worked hard for the Rangers. However, in order for the team to succeed in the manner our fans deserve, there needs to be a change in leadership.” The stunning news came less than 24 hours after the team ripped the league for fining but not suspending Washington's Tom Wilson for his role in a scrum Monday night that injured Rangers star Artemi Panarin. A team statement called the decision a dereliction of duty and that George Parros was “unfit” to remain in his job as head of player safety. It was not immediately clear if the front office shakeup had any connection to the criticism of the league. But the incident obviously had an effect on the Rangers' game against the Capitals on Wednesday night, which was the first in NHL history to feature six fights in the first five minutes and served as the coda for an eventful few days. “It’s obviously a crazy day," Rangers forward Ryan Strome said. “You add in the anxiety or anticipation all day from our group, and then waking up from a pregame nap with the whole set of news. It’s never easy, I think, in pro sports.” Whatever the reason, cutting ties with Davidson and Gorton was unexpected. Since Gorton became GM in 2015 and Davidson joined the organization in spring 2019, the Rangers have built one of the most impressive collections of young talent in hockey. The Rangers qualified for the NHL’s expanded, 24-team playoffs in 2020, won the draft lottery and the opportunity to select Alexis Lafreniere with the top pick, and are expected to finish fifth in the eight-team East Division this season. They were only recently eliminated from playoff contention after a season that included defenceman Tony DeAngelo being kicked off the team for an undisclosed incent, Panarin taking a leave of absence after a Russian tabloid printed allegations of abuse that he denies and Panarin being injured in the scrum with Wilson. But the future looks bright for the Rangers, who, in addition to Lafreniere, picked forward Kaapo Kakko second overall in the 2019 draft, found their goaltender of the future in Igor Shesterkin and acquired an elite No. 1 defenceman in Adam Fox. Those players, along with Panarin and centre Mika Zibanejad, are expected to make up a core that contends for the post-season for years to come. Gorton and Davidson are responsible for bringing in all those players. “I think we’re all surprised,” said coach David Quinn, whose own status has been plunged into uncertainty. "We all felt good about what we’ve done up to this point.” The path forward will now be charted by Drury, a rising star in management who finished his playing career as captain of the Rangers from 2008-11. He was recently named USA Hockey’s GM for the upcoming world championships and earned a promotion from assistant GM of the Rangers in February. “Chris is a very sought-after executive and a strong leader, who has proven himself to be one of the top young minds in hockey,” Dolan said. “We are confident he will effectively guide the team to ensure the long-term success we promised Rangers fans.” Former Rangers GM Glen Sather, now a senior adviser and a favourite of Dolan's, will work with Drury in his transition and continue in his consulting role. “Chris and I have always had a great working relationship," Quinn said. "We certainly see a lot of the same things in the game of hockey. We’ve got a great deal of respect for each other.” ___ Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Stephen Whyno, The Associated Press

  • Capela, Hawks pull away late to take 135-103 win over Suns

    ATLANTA — Clint Capela scored 18 points to lead seven scorers in double figures and the Atlanta Hawks pulled away late to overcome Devin Booker's 30 points and rout the Phoenix Suns 135-103 on Wednesday night. The Suns began the night even with the Utah Jazz in the race for the NBA's best record, thanks to a five-game winning streak. Phoenix faded badly in the fourth quarter of the back-to-back following Tuesday night's 134-118 overtime win at Cleveland. Atlanta outscored Phoenix 38-15 in the fourth period. The Suns' first field goal of the period was a 3-pointer by Langston Galloway with 2:33 remaining. Atlanta led 97-88 before scoring the first 14 points of the fourth period. Rookie Onyeka Okongwu had the first three baskets of the period and scored 14 points. Atlanta stretched its lead to 23 points, 111-88, before the Suns finally managed their first points of the quarter on Cameron Payne's two free throws. By that time, Suns coach Monty Williams had all his starters on the bench. The Hawks began the night fifth in the Eastern Conference. Mikal Bridges, who had 18 points, was the Suns' only other scorer in double figures. Trae Young had 16 points and 12 assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari also had 16 points. The Suns lead the NBA with 22 road wins but the Hawks continued their recent strong play at home. The Hawks earned their seventh consecutive home win and have won 15 of its last 17 in Atlanta. The Suns suffered their seventh consecutive loss in Atlanta. The Suns showed no early signs of fatigue. Phoenix made 14 of 22 shots from the field (68.2%) in the high-scoring opening period. Even with the strong shooting, the Suns trailed 42-38 because the Hawks had the same shooting percentage while making 7 of 10 3s. Each team's scoring pace cooled off in the second period. Atlanta took a 67-65 lead into halftime after making only one 3-pointer, by Bogdanovic, in the second period. Bogdanovic and Danilo Gallinari each made seven 3s in Monday's 123-114 home win over Portland. It marked the first time a pair of Atlanta players each made at least seven 3s in a game. That set a difficult mark to match against the Suns. Before the game, Williams praised Capela, saying the Hawks centre "has been one of the best players in the league. Doesn’t get a lot of recognition in that category but he’s as important to this team as any player in the league is to their team. Capela backed up the compliment with 10 rebounds for his 45th double-double in 59 games. Young recorded his 27th double-double. TIP-INS Suns: The team's return home from a three-game road trip could provide an update on F Jae Crowder (sprained right ankle), who missed his eighth consecutive game. “We hope to get him back soon,” Williams said. Hawks: Atlanta's last home loss to the Suns came on March 24, 2014. ... F De'Andre Hunter missed his 47th game with right knee soreness but could be moving closer to playing. Coach Nate McMillan said Hunter had no physical problems on Wednesday after participating in three-on-three practice on Tuesday. McMillan said an upcoming four-day break will provide more practice opportunity for Hunter, who was averaging 16 points before the injury and was emerging as a key starter. UP NEXT Suns: Return home to play the New York Knicks on Friday night. Hawks: Complete a back-to-back at Indiana on Thursday night before closing the regular season with four consecutive home games. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Charles Odum, The Associated Press

  • Oscar Robertson is excited for Russell Westbrook to break his triple-double record

    “There’s no doubt about it. I hope he gets it."

  • Monterrey downs Columbus to advance in the Champions League

    MONTERREY, Mexico — Maximiliano Meza scored twice and Monterrey advanced to the semifinals of the CONCACAF Champions League with a 5-2 aggregate victory over the Columbus Crew on Wednesday night. Monterrey claimed the second leg 3-0 on Tuesday after a 2-all draw with the Crew in Columbus last week. Meza scored both his goals in the opening half at the Liga MX team's home stadium, in the third and 26th minutes. Miguel Layun added a goal in the 71st minute. Monterrey will face Cruz Azul in the two-legged semifinals, which start in August. Cruz Azul, which sits atop the Liga MX standings, eliminated Toronto FC 4-1 in the quarterfinals. Monterrey has won four Champions League titles in the past decade. The Crew were among five Major League Soccer teams in the quarterfinals of the tournament for club teams in CONCACAF, the confederation for the North America, Central America, and the Caribbean region. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press