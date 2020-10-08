Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against Wrap Technologies, Golar LNG, BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, and Garrett Motion and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, reminds investors that class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC), Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG), BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN), and Garrett Motion, Inc. (NYSE: GTX). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC)

Class Period: July 31, 2020 to September 23, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 23, 2020

On September 23, 2020, White Diamond Research published a report entitled “Wrap Technologies: Disastrous LAPD BolaWrap Pilot Program Results, No Evidence These Have Been Communicated To Investors” alleging, among other things, that the Company’s trial pilot program with the LAPD was a disaster, and that the Company had not disclosed the results to investors.

On this news, securities of Wrap fell $2.07 per share, or 25.43% to close at $6.07 per share on September 23, 2020.

The complaint, filed on September 23, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company had concealed the results of the LAPD BolaWrap pilot program, which demonstrated that the BolaWrap was ineffective, expensive, and sparingly used in the field; and (2) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG)

Class Period: April 30, 3030 to September 24, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 23, 2020

On September 24, 2020, media reported that the Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”) of Golar’s joint venture, Hygo Energy Transition Ltd. (“Hygo”), was involved in a bribery network investigated in Brazil’s Operation Car Wash.

On this news, the Company’s share price fell $3.28, or 32%, to close at $6.86 per share on September 24, 2020.

The complaint, filed on September 24, 2020, alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that certain employees, including Hygo’s CEO, had bribed third parties, thereby violating anti-bribery policies; (2) that, as a result, the Company was likely to face regulatory scrutiny and possible penalties; (3) that, as a result of the foregoing reputational harm, Hygo’s valuation ahead of its IPO would be significantly impaired; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

BioMarin Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN)

Class Period: February 28, 2020 to August 18, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 24, 2020

BioMarin was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California. BioMarin is a biotechnology company that develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. The Company’s product candidates include, among others, valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an investigational adenoassociated virus (“AAV”) gene therapy, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of patients with severe hemophilia A.

On August 19, 2020, BioMarin announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter (“CRL”) from the FDA to the Company’s Biologics License Application (“BLA”) for valoctocogene roxaparvovec. BioMarin advised investors that in the CRL, “the FDA introduced a new recommendation for two years of data from the Company’s ongoing 270-301 study (Phase 3) to provide substantial evidence of a durable effect using Annualized Bleeding Rate (ABR) as the primary endpoint” and “recommended that the Company complete the Phase 3 Study and submit two-year follow-up safety and efficacy data on all study participants.” In explaining the new recommendation, the “FDA concluded that the differences between Study 270-201 (Phase 1/2) and the Phase 3 study limited its ability to rely on the Phase 1/2 study to support durability of effect.”

