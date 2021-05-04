Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Stride, Inc. (f/k/a K12, Inc.), Capital One, and Alphabet on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of Stride, Inc. (f/k/a K12, Inc.) (NYSE: LRN), Capital One (NYSE: COF), and Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.



Stride, Inc. (f/k/a K12, Inc.) (NYSE: LRN)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Stride, Inc. following news that the Shareholder Class Action against Stride has survived the motions to dismiss in the pending securities class action and may face damages.

According to the securities class action complaint, during the class period defendants made false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose adverse information concerning Merit’s business and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose that: (a) the integrations of Cianna and Vascular Insights, including their products, sales people, and R&D facilities, had caused operational disruptions and reduced sales and were months behind schedule; (b) sales of acquired company products had slowed substantially due to pre-acquisition pipeline fill, in particular for Vascular Insights products which, as late as July 2019, had zero orders during fiscal 2019; and (c) in light of the foregoing, the Company’s reported financial guidance for fiscal 2019 and 2020 was made without a reasonable basis. As a result of defendants’ material misrepresentations and omissions, Merit stock traded at artificially inflated prices of more than $62 per share. On March 29, 2021, U.S. District Judge David O. Carter denied defendants’ motions to dismiss plaintiffs’ claims, finding that plaintiffs had plausibly alleged securities fraud claims.

For more information on our investigation into Merit Medical go to: https://bespc.com/cases/lrn

Capital One (NYSE: COF)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Capital One following a class action complaint that was filed against Capital One on October 2, 2019.

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company did not maintain robust information security protections, and its protection did not shield personal information against security breaches; (2) such deficiencies heightened the Company's exposure to a cyber-attack; and (3) as a result, Capital One's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

For more information on our investigation into Capital One go to: https://bespc.com/cases/cof

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL)

Bragar Eagel & Squire is investigating certain officers and directors of Alphabet Inc. following a class action complaint that was filed against Alphabet on April 26, 2019.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s data security and management integrity. Specifically, defendants learned of a three-year-long software glitch in the Google+ social media network that potentially exposed the private personal data of millions of Google+ users to third-parties, and led to the discovery of other systemic vulnerabilities that further compromised the data security of Google+ users. Defendants knew of these data-security issues in March of 2018, but for months, they continued to stress to investors the importance of data security and simply warned investors about risks related to data-security issues and concerns, while concealing that these risks had already been realized and that defendants had such poor security controls and record keeping that they could not determine the scope of the data breach, identify all of the affected users, detect other data-security bugs, or protect the private personal data of the tens of millions of Google+ users. The Wall Street Journal (“WSJ”) led the exposure of defendants’ scheme, triggering governmental investigations, Congressional hearings, the shutdown of the Google+ social media network, undermined confidence in the integrity of defendants’ data security and management, and damaged investors.

For more information on our investigation into Alphabet go to: https://bespc.com/cases/GOOGL

