Brady's call seals Jensen's decision to stay with Buccaneers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FRED GOODALL
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen was simultaneously celebrating his daughter’s birthday and contemplating his future in the NFL when he got a phone call from Tom Brady, who was about to announce he was returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It was the icing on the cake at the end of a great day,” Jensen said Tuesday, reflecting on his decision to re-sign with the Bucs rather than leave via free agency.

“At that point I was pretty much already committed to coming back to Tampa," Jensen added. “And obviously, that’s the sugar on top.”

Brady ended his 40-day retirement on Sunday, saying he has “unfinished business” after winning 29 games, a Super Bowl title and a NFC South championship in two seasons with the Bucs, who lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the divisional round of the playoffs two months ago.

Jensen, a first-time Pro Bowl selection last season, signed a three-year, $39 million deal a few hours later.

The 30-year-old center was among more than a dozen key players, including receiver Chris Godwin, tight end Rob Gronkowski, running backs Leonard Fournette and Ronald Jones and defensive stars Carlton Davis, Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh, eligible to become free agents this month.

The Bucs placed the franchise tag on Godwin for the second straight year. With Brady returning, the team no longer is in the market for a starting quarterback. Re-signing Jensen and reserve guard Aaron Stinnie moved the club closer to addressing a need to replace up to three regulars on the offensive line.

Jensen joined the Bucs in 2018, signing a four-year, $42 million contract in free agency after beginning his career as a sixth-round draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens. He has started all 71 games (65 regular season, six playoff) the team has played since his arrival.

“When we originally signed Ryan four years ago, we thought he was one of the best centers in the league and he has only elevated his level of play in his years with us,” Bucs general manager Jason Licht said.

“He also brings a toughness and grit that sets the tone for our offensive line, which has become one of the best units in the NFL,” Licht added. “Ryan is a key component of our football team and keeping him was a major priority for us this offseason.”

Jensen said he had no real desire to leave the Bucs. And it wouldn’t surprise him if Brady’s return also influences the plans of other players weighing their options.

“Talking with Tom it was just like, ’Hey, let’s try to get the band back together and go out and try to win football games and play football the right way,” Jensen said. “Obviously, Tom coming back, that could sway some decisions of some guys that are in free agency or looking to sign back.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Raptors getting huge boost from Precious Achiuwa's improvements

    Precious Achiuwa is showing that his Rising Stars breakout was more than a flash in the pan.

  • Khem Birch thinks a lot of people want to see him fail

    Khem Birch met with reporters after the Raptors’ impressive road win over the Suns. Birch was very candid about what he’s gone through this season as he’s struggled through injury. He says he’s starting to feel more like himself as he gets more comfortable in his routine. He also loves seeing Precious Achiuwa’s growth even though the two are competing for minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • CF Montreal looking to regain form in crucial Champions League decider

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal’s ruthless 3-0 dismantling of Santos Laguna in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions League round of 16 was seen a warning shot to every other team in the tournament. It was until now the best iteration of head coach Wilfried Nancy’s possession-based philosophy that focused on ball movement and fluidity in the final third. Montreal has since crashed back to reality in the most brutal way possible, losing their next four, including Saturday's 4-1 rout at the hands of rei

  • Broadcaster calls Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau a 'moron' who doesn't know rules

    Lightning colour commentator Bobby Taylor took a shot at Canucks coach Bruce Boudreau.

  • Whitecaps COO steps down as investigation into soccer club continues

    A longtime Vancouver Whitecaps executive has resigned from her position, but will co-operate with an investigation into how the soccer club handled sexual misconduct allegations against two former women's team coaches, according to club leadership. Rachel Lewis left her position as chief operating officer "to pursue other opportunities," Whitecaps CEO Axel Schuster said in a written statement. "She was an important member of the club's leadership team since 2003 and we wish her all the best in t

  • Defending champion NYCFC beats CF Montreal 4-1 for 1st win

    NEW YORK (AP) — Santiago Rodriguez delivered a pivotal goal in a 4-1 win for New York City FC over CF Montreal on Saturday. Rodriguez's goal put NYCFC (1-1-1) ahead for good at 2-0 in the 20th minute. NYCFC also got one goal from Alexander Callens, one more from Talles Magno and another one from Thiago. Zachary Brault Guillard scored for Montreal (0-3-0). NYCFC outshot Montreal 13-9, with nine shots on goal to one for Montreal. Sebastian Breza made five saves for Montreal. These teams take to th

  • Gabriel Landeskog sounds off on an awful night for NHL refs

    It wasn’t a banner night for NHL officials across the board Thursday evening.

  • What do Russian owner's sanctions mean for Chelsea?

    Chelsea face an uncertain future after owner Roman Abramovich was sanctioned.

  • Golden Knights' Chandler Stephenson has NSFW advice for teammates amid struggles

    Chandler Stephenson knows what the Golden Knights have to do to break out of their slump.

  • Nick Nurse breaks down Raptors’ win over Suns, congratulates Popovich on record

    Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was impressed with how his team didn’t crumble in the fourth quarter in a tough game on the road. He spoke about how Fred VanVleet kept Toronto composed, how Gary Trent Jr. benefits from VanVleet’s presence and then congratulated Gregg Popovich on setting the NBA wins record for a head coach. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Red Wings goalie Alex Nedeljkovic surrenders all-time absurd goal

    Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic somehow swatted a wide, bouncing puck through his own legs for one of the absolute weirdest goals you'll ever see.

  • Golden goodbye: Canada's Brian McKeever victorious in final individual Paralympic race

    Canada's Brian McKeever is going out on top. The 42-year-old won his final individual Paralympic race on Saturday in Beijing, taking the gold medal in the men's visually impaired middle-distance cross-country event. McKeever announced before Beijing 2022 that he was planning to retire following these Games. His latest podium appearance is the 20th of his career, and his 16th gold — moving him into a tie for most titles won by a male winter Paralympian with German alpine skier Gerd Schoenfelder.

  • Could Anton Forsberg solve a contender's goalie problem?

    The Ottawa Senators have received quality netminding from a player that's likely not a part of their future plans.

  • Ristolainen extension another sign of the Flyers' dysfunction

    Chuck Fletcher doubled down on a mistake, signing the underwhelming defender to a five-year extension when the Flyers are clearly in need of a reset.

  • Report: Russian NHLers concerned about visa status as sanctions continue to mount

    Russian NHL players are reportedly concerned about their futures.

  • Let's celebrate Final Fantasy's 35th anniversary

    New surprise projects are brought to the table in light of the 35th anniversary of Final Fantasy and here they are.

  • Crosby scores, gets support, Penguins beat Hurricanes 4-2

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Penguins don't lack finesse. Or skill. Or speed. Yet it takes more than that to survive in the playoffs. There's a fair amount of grit involved. A willingness to get to spots on the ice that come at a physical price, too. Having a goaltender brimming with confidence helps. The Penguins showcased all of those attributes in a 4-2 win over Carolina on Sunday that could serve as a preview of what awaits when the postseason begins in May. Brian Boyle and Danton Heinen

  • Avalanche douse Flames 3-0 in matchup of Western's best

    DENVER (AP) — Nathan MacKinnon scored twice, Darcy Kuemper stopped a career-best 46 shots in his fourth shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Calgary Flames 3-0 on Sunday night. It was a measure of atonement for Kuemper, who was pulled early in the second period last weekend when the top two teams in the Western Conference faced each other in Calgary’s 4-3 overtime win. It was Kuemper’s career-best 28th win of the season. MacKinnon scored on a power play in the first period a

  • Avalanche free up cash by trading Tyson Jost to Wild

    Colorado cleared almost $1.3 million in cap space by dealing the former first-round draft selection to Minnesota.

  • Nick Nurse not letting dominance over LeBron get to his head

    Following a big win over the Lakers on Monday, Toronto head coach Nick Nurse kept it humble when discussing his 6-0 record against LeBron James as Raptors head coach while dishing out praises to some of his squad's role players. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.