Brady Tkachuk is a pest — and the Ottawa Senators love it

NEW YORK — The Senators were without their agitator on Monday night but don't tell Brady Tkachuk that.

With Scott Sabourin out of the lineup following his injury Saturday night in Boston, the Senators may have entered the game without some bite; however, it was the 20-year-old winger who brought the snarl to the Ottawa bench in the teams 6-2 win against the New York Rangers.

"He's annoying, obviously, for the other teams," Jean-Gabriel Pageau said postgame. "He competes every shift and he's just playing his role so well. It's impressive to see at this age a guy who can show up every night and be a distraction for the other team but also a great player for our team and a great teammate. We're lucky to have him."

Tkachuk not only served as the squad's primary agitator and drew a few penalties against the Rangers, but he also created chances by crashing the net — collecting a goal and an assist along the way. This isn't just an isolated incident for Tkachuk; according to Natural Stat Trick, he leads the NHL in penalties drawn with 13 along with his eight points (four goals, four assists) in 13 games.

There's some relation between the two, though. A few of those penalties taken (and drawn) are concurrent. Like last night - took 2 for holding, but drew 2 + 10 for roughing. — Brad T (@Sammich_BLT) November 5, 2019

Drafted fourth overall in 2018, Tkachuk made an impact from the get-go netting six points in his first four career games, including the game-winner against Dallas in game four. He finished the year with 45 points (22 goals, 23 assists) in 75 games along with 19 penalties drawn and 75 penalty minutes accumulated. The son of noted power forward Keith Tkachuk — who notched 1,065 points in 1,201 games — and brother of the Calgary Flames' Matthew, Brady has followed in the family footsteps.

"He comes to play, he makes it hard, he's on the goalie, he gets pucks back, he just plays every shift hard," noted head coach D.J. Smith. "I thought he didn't start very good, then he got revved up and got going. When he gets in the game guys start to follow and I think it was just a complete team game after that."

Tkachuk put together one of his best complete games of the season on Monday. When he was out there the Senators had nine high danger scoring chances that led to three goals, including his own goal that was preceded by him getting to the net and knocking on the doorstep a few times before finally burying it. He also showed great vision and awareness by finding Ron Hainsey creeping down from the point as time expired on the power play.

The feisty winger was in the faces of the Rangers pulling them off their games — and seemed to enjoy it as he was seen smiling with the Blueshirts agitated. He may have gotten under their skin but also took a few penalties and was on the ice for seven scoring chances against (compared to 10 for).

But here's the crux; Tkachuk plays on the edge. He fits the mold of old school agitators like Esa Tikkanen and current guys like Brendan Gallagher but with the role comes the bad — such as penalties at inopportune times and scoring chances for the opposition.

Regardless, he has already elevated his game this season compared to last year, as seen by his CF% rising to above 50 percent at 5v5. if he can maintain his role — irking the competition while showcasing decent hands and strong play on the puck — he'll be a cornerstone for this Senators team for the long haul.

As Nick Paul noted, "Brady's awesome. He's always in the battles there, winning battles too . . . throwing big hits, jabbing people — he does it all."