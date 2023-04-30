Brady Singer KOd early as Kansas City Royals lose series finale at Minnesota Twins

Everything that could’ve gone wrong for the Kansas City Royals on Sunday went wrong.

All of this young team’s compounding issues — a shaky rotation, an offense that wakes up too late and general inconsistency — were on display during KC’s 8-4 loss to the Minnesota Twins at Target Field.

Not only did the Royals (7-22) lose the series 3-1 to the Twins, they fell to 1-6 against the AL Central leaders.

The Royals tried to rally in the ninth inning, making up two runs via a single by Vinnie Pasquantino. But the game ended with fly-out by Edward Olivares that stranded two men on base.

The Royals’ issues Sunday began with starting pitcher Brady Singer, who’s yet to find his groove this season. The righty lasted just 2 2/3 innings, surrendering eight runs, including a Byron Buxton homer.

Singer threw 66 pitches, 41 for strikes, and walked three batters. He gave up one run between the first two innings and then imploded in the third.

By the time the Royals were able to record the third out, the Twins had batted around and scored seven runs with two away.

While Singer struggled, Twins ace Sonny Gray showed why he entered the game with a scant 0.62 ERA. Gray pitched six strong innings, allowing one run and striking out seven.

The Royals scored a run in the sixth and another in the seventh — courtesy of an error by Twins second baseman Jorge Polanco.

Kansas City totaled 10 hits and left nine stranded.

An inning the Royals will want to forget

Entering the bottom of the third, the Twins held a 1-0 lead. By the end of it, the game was all but over for the Royals.

First, Minnesota’s Buxton hit his three-run homer. Two batters on-base later, Nick Gordon singled to bring home Trevor Larnach. The next Twins batter, Willi Castro, plated another run with a single.

Singer was yanked with runners on first and third and replaced with reliever Josh Staumont.

By the time the inning ended, the Twins had tallied two more runs — both charged to Singer.

Bullpen continues to impress

A lone bright spot for the Royals? Their bullpen.

After Singer’s early exit, KC’s relievers — Staumont, Amir Garrett, Carlos Hernandez and Josh Taylor — didn’t allow a run. In fact, they collectively gave up just two hits.

Up next: The Royals head back to Kansas City and an off-day Monday. Then, they begin a three-game series against the Baltimore Orioles. Ryan Yarbrough will face Baltimore’s Tyler Wells on Tuesday.