Brady Road Landfill protesters build barricade, no plan to end protest

A defiant group of protesters built a barricade Monday and said there is no chance they will end a roadblock at the Brady Road Landfill after being ordered to do so by the city, while the city now says it will seek a court injunction to have the blockade removed.

Leaders with the group, who have been blockading the Winnipeg landfill since Thursday because they want it searched for missing Indigenous women, said they will not comply with the city order. As of 3 p.m., there was no police presence at the scene.

Protesters said the city had requested another meeting with the group on Monday to be held “offsite” which they refused and they now say they will accept nothing less than a search of the landfill in order to have the blockade removed.

On Friday, the City of Winnipeg ordered protesters to restore full access to the landfill by Monday at noon.

Around 11 a.m. on Monday, some protesters began grabbing tires and pieces of wood that were used to build a barricade to block the road used to access Brady Road Landfill.

Later on Monday, the city’s chief administrative officer Michael Jack said the next step will be for the city to seek a court injunction that would force an end to the blockade, and a court hearing could happen as early as Tuesday.

The blockade began Thursday after the Manitoba government’s decision against searching a different landfill north of the city, Prairie Green, where the remains of Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran are believed to have been dumped.

Jeremy Skibicki faces first-degree murder charges in their deaths as well as for the death of Rebecca Contois, whose remains were found last year at Brady Road as well an unidentified woman Indigenous leaders are calling Buffalo Woman whose remains have not been found.

Melissa Robinson, a cousin of Morgan Harris, one of the women whose remains are believed to be in the Prairie Green Landfill, said they would not accept a meeting with the city on Monday, because she said there is nothing that can be gained through negotiations at this point unless the landfill is searched.

“There is nothing more to be said unless they want to meet to tell us that they are going to search the landfill,” Robinson said on Monday while standing near the erected barricade.

“We have been peaceful, we have done everything that they have asked of us, we jumped through all the hoops, we’ve sat down at many tables, and now we’re just over it, because we have been pushed back to step one again.

“Unless they are going to find our women, there is nothing else to discuss.”

Robinson added that many trying to get the landfill searched are feeling “exhausted” but have no plans to stop their fight.

“It feels like all we are doing is fighting, and when we got the news from the premier last week, I left that meeting and I just started crying. It’s hard on a lot of people’s mental health because there are days we feel we are making progress, and then we get these setbacks,” she said.

After helping to build the barricade on Monday, protester Vern Delaronde said protesters are not looking for violence, but he said they would not back down from their demands.

“There are still women in there,” Delaronde said while pointing at the landfill. “Would you move if your sister or your daughter was in there?

“We’re not concerned about anything getting ugly, because we are used to ugly so we’re not afraid.”

There was some added drama on Monday as at one point a counter protester pulled up by the barricade and dumped trash in front of it. The man said nothing and did not give his name, and he left soon after dumping the trash, while being confronted by some of the protesters.

The Winnipeg Police (WPS) said they are hoping for a peaceful end to the standoff.

“Open communication, a reasoned and tempered approach and the proper use of police discretion guide the Service's response; we continue to engage with involved parties to support peaceful resolutions,” a WPS spokesperson said.

“Although protests may lead to some disruptions, there is a public expectation for all citizens participating or opposing the cause to behave in a lawful, courteous, and respectful manner of engagement.”

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

— with files from the Canadian Press

Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun