Brady Road blockade comes down, landfill is open

A barricade that has stood at the Brady Road Landfill since last Monday has come down, and access to the dump has been fully restored, and police are commending protesters for remaining peaceful and cooperative as the barricade was taken down.

“Today was the police coming down and enforcing the injunction, but with the goal of maintaining the peace, and doing this completely in a peaceful manner,” Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) Inspector Gord Spado said Tuesday morning near the Brady Road Landfill.

“Anytime we can do things in a peaceful manner and not go in with any show of force, we definitely prefer that, so we are very happy with today’s outcome.”

Protesters began blockading the road leading into the landfill on July 6, after Premier Heather Stefanson said that the province would not offer assistance to search the Prairie Green Landfill for the human remains of two Indigenous women who police believe were dumped there by an alleged serial killer.

Jeremy Skibicki has been charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of four women, including Morgan Harris and Marcedes Myran, whose remains are believed to be at the privately run Prairie Green landfill north of Winnipeg.

He has also been charged in the death of Rebecca Contois, whose remains were found last year at Brady Road, and an unidentified woman whose remains have not been found who Indigenous leaders are calling Buffalo Woman.

An injunction legally forcing the end of the blockade was granted to the city of Winnipeg by a Court of King’s Bench judge on Friday, but the blockade remained in place until Tuesday.

On Tuesday, police officers said they approached protesters around 9:20 a.m., and told them that city workers would be taking down the barricade and ending the blockade. Then city workers, who met no resistance from protesters, moved in with several large vehicles and took down the barricade.

Spado said WPS decided Tuesday morning was a good time to move in, because they wanted to give protesters time after the injunction was announced to end the blockade.

“We had units here on Friday and emotions were high, so we wanted to give an opportunity for things to settle down and to have a conversation, and the camp did tell us they were willing to move things for the city,” Spado said.

Police added that an encampment on the side of the road that has been named ‘Camp Morgan’ in honour of Morgan Harris, but that is not blocking access to the landfill can remain, and no protesters in the area will be asked to leave, as long as they are not blocking access to the landfill’s main entrance.

Some protesters have said they are not planning to give up their fight to see landfills in Manitoba searched for the remains of missing Indigenous women, and there is talk about building an encampment in downtown Winnipeg at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights (CMHR) at The Forks.

Cambria Harris, the daughter of Morgan Harris, one of the women believed to be in the Prairie Green Landfill, said in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning that CMHR representatives have been supportive of the plans for the encampment.

“We will be setting up a second permanent encampment at the Canadian Museum for Human Rights and it will be called “Camp Marcedes” in memory of Marcedes Myran,” Harris posted.

“Marcedes Myran is believed to be alongside my mother Morgan Harris in the Prairie Green Landfill, and it only felt right to open a new second encampment in her memory to keep her spirit alive.

“Thank you to the Canadian Museum for Human Rights for being so accommodating and willing to listen to our families, while respecting our wishes/visions for a new safe space.”

— Dave Baxter is a Local Journalism Initiative reporter who works out of the Winnipeg Sun. The Local Journalism Initiative is funded by the Government of Canada.

Dave Baxter, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Winnipeg Sun