Brady Leman golden in World Cup ski cross

Canada's Brady Leman posted his second victory at Blue Mountain in the past three years Saturday, prevailing in the World Cup men's ski cross big final by 1.06 seconds over Bastien Midol of France.

The Calgarian, who also captured the 2017 and 2012 races in Collingwood, Ont., entered the weekend seventh in the World Cup rankings. He now has 23 World Cup podium finishes.

WATCH | Brady Leman's 3rd career victory at Blue Mountain:

"I have a lot of confidence on this course," Leman, who was feeling sick on Saturday, told Alpine Canada. "Today was a bit of a mental battle for me. But as soon as I got racing, that's what mattered.

"It's so cool coming down [the course], every race, and little kids lining up to high-five you. It's really special."

WATCH | Leman reacts to his win on Canadian snow:

Earlier this season, the 32-year-old Leman raced to bronze at a World Cup event in Innichen, Italy, and also placed 10th in a sprint race at Arosa, Switzerland.

Last February in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Leman became the first Canadian male to win Olympic gold in ski cross.

Austria's Johannes Rohrweck rounded out the podium on Saturday. Toronto's Kevin Drury won the men's small final to place fifth overall while Reece Howden of Cultus Lake, B.C. was seventh.

Five Canadians finished among the top 10 Saturday, including Marielle Thompson of Whistler, B.C., who earned silver to make it four podium finishes in six competitions this season. The 26-year-old has yet to win a race.

WATCH | Marielle Thompson reach the podium in Collingwood, Ont.:

"I think I skied well in every heat," she said. "I made a bit of a mistake over the jump into the second-last turn in the final, and that definitely cost me

Fanny Smith tops women's standings

Teammate Brittany Phelan of Mont-Tremblant, Que., was positioned for a bronze medal before she crashed into the netting near the finish line in the four-woman big final but was able to leave the course on her own.

WATCH | Britanny Phelan's medal hopes dashed following crash:

Fanny Smith of Switzerland won her 17th ski cross World Cup title to pad her lead over Thompson, the 2014 Olympic gold medallist, in the overall standings.

Sandra Naeslund of Sweden was third while Kelsey Serwa of Kelowna, B.C. — the Olympic gold medallist from last year's Winter Games in Pyeonghang, South Korea — was eighth.

Canada's ski cross team heads to Park City, Utah for the world championships Feb. 1-2.