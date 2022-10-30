Brady Cook has a day as the Missouri Tigers take down South Carolina Gamecocks 23-10

Missouri protected quarterback Brady Cook well on Saturday in the Tigers’ 23-10 victory over No. 25 South Carolina at Williams-Brice Stadium. But nothing like Coach Eli Drinkwitz.

“On the road, he threw dimes, was unbelievable in the pocket,” Drinkwitz told reporters after the game. “It’s kind of a shame because as much crap as we give him when he comes out and plays well he deserves to be praised because we sure as crap tear him down when he doesn’t.”

Cook, the first-year starter, played his best game this season, completing 17 of 26 passes for 224 yards with no interceptions or touchdowns. He guided the Tigers on touchdown drives of 96 and 84 yards in the first half, helping Missouri grab a 17-0 lead.

Drinkwitz opened the playbook with rolling pockets, flip passes, wide receiver Luther Burden taking snaps at running back. Cook’s play kept South Caroling on its heels throughout the first half.

“He played his butt off tonight and without him we don’t win this game,” Drinkwitz said. “It’s not even close. I’m really proud of him.”

On those scoring drives, Missouri converted five third downs. Four were Cook passes, and the fifth was his keeper from 3 for the first touchdown.

For the game, Missouri converted eight of 16 third downs, which allowed them to maintain a 10-minute advantage in possession time.

Drinkwitz has fielded questions in the past couple of weeks about backup quarterback Sam Horn, and the Tigers coach said he has considered using the freshman against Vanderbilt last week. Saturday, he seemed perturbed about the topic.

“You should probably write more about (Cook) than calling for the backup,” Drinkwitz said.

What did Cook say?

“Man, it feels good to finally get some wins,” he said.

The victory improved Missouri’s record to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in SEC play. Four games remain, starting with a home contest against Kentucky next week, the Tigers need to find two victories to become bowl eligible.

Missouri’s defense was its usual strong self, limiting the Gamecocks to two scoring possessions, and hounding quarterback Spencer Rattler throughout the afternoon.

Story continues

“We flat out laid an egg,” South Carolina coach Shane Beamer said.

With two sacks and three of Missouri’s 11 tackles for loss, end Isaiah McGuire led the way. Missouri also forced a pair of turnovers.

Cody Schrader’s 2-yard plunge capped the second touchdown drive, and when Harrison Mevis added a field goal on the next possession the Missouri lead grew to 17-0 for the second straight week.

Last week the Tigers had to sweat out a three-point victory over Vandy. This time, the period of uneasiness lasted a few minutes in the middle of the game. With two possessions inside the South Carolina 5 over the second and third quarters, the Tigers got three points. Mevis missed a 21-yarder to end the other drive.

But Mevis rallied to make kicks of 50 and 32 yards that extended the lead, and the Gamecocks could come up with little against the Missouri defense.

Wide receiver Dominic Lovett early and Schrader late left their marks on the game. Lovett recorded 10 receptions on 10 targets for 148 yards, both figures career bests. Schrader rushed for 81 yards, and 43 of them came on 10 straight carries in the fourth quarter that allowed Missouri to burn six minutes off the clock.

South Carolina jumped into the poll on the strength of special teams and an opportunistic defense. But Missouri, after committing four turnovers last weekend, didn’t have a giveaway on Saturday. And the Gamecocks’ specials teams didn’t make a big play.

“No self-inflicted wounds, which is huge for us,” Drinkwitz said.