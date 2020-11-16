Hail Murray: Kyler Murray's pass lifts Cardinals past Bills

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Hail Murray!

Kyler Murray completed a stunning 43-yard desperation pass to DeAndre Hopkins with 2 seconds left to lift the Arizona Cardinals to a 32-30 victory over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

The catch was as sensational as the throw.

The game appeared lost for the Cardinals until Murray rolled out to his left as the seconds ticked off the clock. He flung the ball toward the end zone, where Hopkins was waiting with three Buffalo defenders draped all over him. Somehow, the three-time All-Pro came down with the ball, and the Cardinals started a wild celebration in the end zone.

Josh Allen threw a 21-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs with 34 seconds left that looked like it would win it for the Bills (7-3). But Murray and the Cardinals (6-3, tied for the NFC West lead) ended the Bills’ winning streak at three games with the improbable throw and catch.

STEELERS 36, BENGALS 10

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger threw for a season-high 333 yards and four touchdowns despite being forced to stay away from the team facility all week due to COVID-19 protocols.

Roethlisberger, one of four Steelers put on the COVID-19 list last Monday following contact tracing after tight end Vance McDonald tested positive for the novel coronavirus, completed 27 of 46 passes on a blustery afternoon at Heinz Field. Roethlisberger connected with Diontae Johnson and JuJu Smith-Schuster for touchdowns in the first half and found rookie Chase Claypool twice in the second half as Pittsburgh improved to 9-0.

Cincinnati rookie quarterback Joe Burrow struggled to generate any momentum behind a patchwork offensive line. Two weeks after a promising victory over Tennessee, the Bengals (2-6-1) were reminded how much work remains under second-year head coach Zac Taylor. Cincinnati went 0 for 13 on third down and Burrow spent much of the second half under duress. T.J. Watt collected two of Pittsburgh’s four sacks as the Steelers won their 11th straight meeting with their division rival.

RAMS 23, SEAHAWKS 16

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP ) — Jared Goff passed for 302 yards, Darious Williams made two interceptions and the Rams took a share of the NFC West lead with Arizona and Seattle.

Malcolm Brown rushed for two touchdowns and Darrell Henderson had another score as the Rams (6-3) returned from their bye and held Seattle to three points after halftime to win for the fifth time in the rivals’ past six meetings.

Russell Wilson passed for 248 yards and rushed for 60 more for the Seahawks (6-3), who have lost three of four after a 5-0 start. Wilson threw two interceptions and lost a fumble, giving him 10 combined turnovers in Seattle’s three losses.

Los Angeles’ solid performance was dampened by the loss of stalwart left tackle Andrew Whitworth to a knee injury late in the first half. Whitworth, a 15-year NFL veteran, was taken off the field on a cart.

SAINTS 27, 49ERS 13

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Drew Brees was pulled at halftime with a rib injury after passing for just 76 yards and one touchdown, but Alvin Kamara scored three times and New Orleans’ defence largely stifled San Francisco (4-6).

Brees’ injury appeared to occur when defensive tackle Kentavius Street was called for a personal foul on a sack in which he got a clean shot at the 41-year-old quarterback and landed directly on top of him. Officials ruled Street violated the NFL’s “bodyweight rule,” which bans defenders from landing on a defenceless passer with all or most of their weight.

Brees missed just two plays after the hit and returned for a third-down pitchback to Kamara that resulted in a 2-yard touchdown that tied it at 10.

Brees continued to play for the rest of the second quarter, going 5 for 6 on a two-minute drive that he completed with a 3-yard toss to Kamara that made it 17-10 just before halftime. But when the second half began, Jameis Winston took the field while Brees stood with his helmet on and his hands on his hips in front of New Orleans’ bench, where he watched the rest of a sixth straight victory for the Saints (7-2).

DOLPHINS 29, CHARGERS 21

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa had help from a less-heralded rookie while Justin Herbert struggled against a blitz-happy defence as the surprising Dolphins earned their fifth consecutive victory.

Salvon Ahmed, making his first career start, ran for 85 yards on 21 carries and scored a 1-yard touchdown on Miami’s first play. The undrafted Ahmed filled in with two other running backs injured and sparked a ground game ranked fourth worst in the league.

