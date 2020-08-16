Brady claims first WTA title with win over Teichmann in Lexington

Jennifer Brady has won her first ever WTA Tour title after she emerged 6-3 6-4 victor over Jil Teichmann in the Top Seed Open final on Sunday.

Both players came into the match having not dropped a single set en route to the final in Lexington, but something had to give and Brady ultimately came out on top on home soil.

A decisive spell in the first set saw Brady save four break points to go 4-3 up before overpowering Teichmann in the following game to take charge.

She then held her nerve – just about – to see out the set, but she expressed frustration at her own serving as two significant errors from Teichmann let Brady off the hook and go a set up.

Brady broke Teichmann's serve in the very first game of second set and that proved crucial, with the rest of the match going with service.

Teichmann had her chances, particularly with the score 4-3 in the second, but Brady's effectiveness on her second serve proved valuable as she fought on to clinch her maiden WTA Tour title.